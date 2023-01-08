Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:37 Brasile, assalto al Congresso e alla Corte Suprema - Video

20:22 Brasile, assalto al Congresso: supporter Bolsonaro invadono Parlamento - Video

20:09 Sampdoria-Napoli 0-2, gol di Osimhen e Elmas

18:56 Scontri ultras Napoli e Roma, cosa è successo in autostrada

18:44 Rifondazione Comunista rischia di sparire: "Niente 2x1000"

18:34 Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Armi a Kiev sono via per la pace"

18:28 Ultras Napoli e Roma, gli scontri in autostrada - Video

17:37 Scontri ultras autostrada, Molteni: "Far West, ora sanzioni"

17:00 Lazio-Empoli 2-2, pareggio toscano al fotofinish - Video

16:00 Migranti, Ferro: "Navi in città Pd? Porti del Sud al collasso"

15:42 Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "Noi decisivi in Lombardia come al governo nazionale"

15:26 Shiffrin vince gigante Kranjska Gora, record di vittorie in Coppa del Mondo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: China downgrades COVID-19 rules as nation readies for normal life

08 gennaio 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China put its downgraded COVID-19 measures into force on Sunday as the nation began to resume normal life after three years of strict pandemic management.

The nation reopened its border ports for cargo transportation as well as inbound and outbound visitors. It also resumed services for Chinese citizens to apply for passports and visas for business and recreation.

Quarantine and on-site COVID-19 tests for the inbound visitors were scrapped, as well as preventative disinfection on imported goods and sampling inspection on cold-chain food.

The country will no longer enforce quarantine measures or mass COVID-19 tests. Practices of identifying close contacts or designating high- and low-risk areas have also discontinued.

Policy changes

China downgraded management of COVID-19 from Class A to Class B and removed it from quarantinable infectious disease management following an array of recent policy shifts regarding the virus, as the nation hit a full vaccination rate of over 90 percent and the COVID-19 virus exhibited less severity.

During the pandemic, COVID-19 was classified as a Class-B infectious disease but was subject to the preventive and control measures for a Class-A infectious disease in China, coming with stringent policies such as quarantine and frequent epidemiological surveys.

China has categorized 40 notifiable infectious diseases in three classes (Class A, Class B and Class C). Plague and cholera are listed as Class A infectious diseases. SARS, AIDS and tuberculosis are among the Class B infectious diseases. Class C infectious diseases include influenza and mumps.

An infectious disease is categorized based on a comprehensive assessment of multiple factors including pathogen characteristics, symptoms, how far and fast it can spread, how much it harms health, its social and economic influence, as well as group immunity and health system capability, according to Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under China's National Health Commission (NHC).

"At the outbreak of the pandemic, we categorized COVID-19 as a Class B disease but applied Class A management because of its rapid spread," said Liang, adding that they didn't know much about the disease at the beginning, and such management was needed to protect people.

Liang explained some key conditions have changed recently including the less deadly virus mutation, high vaccination rate and the country's growing epidemic response support, all of which built a great foundation to make new adjustments.

"We are ready to downgrade it to Class B management to respond to the infections in a more precise, scientific manner," said Liang.

The expert also stressed that the downgraded management doesn't mean the country has no control on or has stopped all preventative measures against the virus.

"It means we are stepping up our health services and epidemic response capability," said Liang.

China renamed the Chinese term for COVID-19 in December from "novel coronavirus pneumonia" to "novel coronavirus infection" to more accurately describe the disease.

Stepped-up COVID-19 response

The NHC released its 10th edition of the guidelines for COVID-19 infection prevention and control on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of boosting vaccination among high risk groups such as the elderly.

It reinforced monitoring and early warning capabilities, including regular monitoring on virus mutation, unknown pneumonia, urban wastewater, hospitals and extra steps in emergency such as monitoring among key groups.

Communities will no longer go through mass COVID-19 tests, which will be provided for those who require them.

"For now, medical treatment for severe cases is our priority," said Liang. He said further boosting vaccination, virus monitoring and suburb healthcare capability are of great importance.

"For any contagious disease like this, it's not enough to only depend on the government," Liang said, "it depends on the synergy coming from the government, society, all the organizations and each one of us."

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-01-08/China-downgrades-COVID-19-rules-as-nation-readies-for-normal-life-1gqlRta1jZS/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979318/CGTN_Covid_Infographic.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-china-downgrades-covid-19-rules-as-nation-readies-for-normal-life-301716017.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80520 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT put its as Sunday as rules as nation readies
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Almeno 453 i bambini uccisi in guerra"
News to go
Migranti, 73 soccorsi dalla Geo Barents
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2023, in tabaccheria di Bologna premio da 5 milioni
News to go
Covid, test obbligatorio per chi viene da Cina in altri 4 Paesi
News to go
Il Tricolore compie 226 anni
News to go
Primarie Pd, dem divisi sulla data
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Russia rispetta tregua ma Kiev bombarda"
News to go
Papa: "Non adoriamo falsi idoli che seducono con il potere"
News to go
Serie A, il calendario
News to go
Addio a Gianluca Vialli, morto l'ex calciatore
News to go
Dazn, ancora disservizi alla ripresa del campionato
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ordina cessate il fuoco per il Natale ortodosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza