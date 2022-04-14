Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 14:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:42 Totti si sfoga: "Il mio ultimo anno da giocatore non lo auguro a nessuno"

14:39 Terza dose vaccino Covid, Pfizer: "In bimbi 5-11 anni rafforza difese anti-Omicron"

14:38 Russia, Lavrov: "Sostegno a Ucraina culmine del percorso russofobo"

14:33 Guerra Ucraina, Putin: "Impossibile per 'Paesi ostili' sostituire gas Russia"

14:09 Germania, estremisti no vax volevano rapire ministro Sanità

13:37 Twitter, Elon Musk presenta offerta per acquistare il social

13:34 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 14 aprile

13:32 Covid oggi Toscana, 4.122 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

13:27 Gb, Johnson: "Richiedenti asilo arrivati illegalmente saranno trasferiti in Ruanda"

13:12 Ucraina, Rocca (Cri): "Operazione molto complicata da punto vista sicurezza"

13:00 Governo, Conte: "Andare al voto non è in orizzonte M5S"

12:51 Ucraina-Russia, Peskov: "Putin non ha mai rifiutato incontro con Zelensky"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: China highlights Hainan in advancing ecological civilization

14 aprile 2022 | 12.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From a herd of China's wandering Asian elephants to the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity held in Kunming, southwest China'sYunnan Province, topics related to ecological civilization in the country are attracting more and more attention.

Recently Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the city of Wuzhishan in south China'sHainan Province.

Hainan is a province of ecological resources and the work of building the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park is top priority, he said when visiting a section of the park on Monday.

Strategic significance of national park development

The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park boasts one of the most concentrated, best preserved and largest contiguous tropical rainforests in China. The park covers nine cities and counties, with a total area of 4,400 square km, or about one-seventh of Hainan Island's land area. 

It is an important part of the world's tropical rainforest and a key area for biodiversity conservation in the country.

Learning about efforts to protect the environment and biodiversity in the park, Xi highlighted the need to fully understand the strategic significance of Hainan's national park development to the country, and urged continuous and solid efforts in this regard.

Last year, the Chinese leader announced the official designation of the country's first group of national parks when delivering a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit of the COP15. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park is one of them.

In recent years, Hainan has promoted the construction of the park, strengthening the restoration of tropical rainforest and carrying out ecological relocation projects in core protected areas.

In late March, researchers discovered eight new macrofungi species in the park. These can decompose cellulose and lignin and play a significant decomposition role in the tropical rainforest ecosystem.

Continuous efforts in building eco-civilization

Over the years, Xi has stressed advancing ecological civilization on many occasions. "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," the frequently-quoted words by Xi, have been a key component of his thoughts on ecological progress.

In March last year, China adopted a blueprint for the country's social and economic development over the next five to 15 years, demanding the all-round green transformation of social and economic development and the construction of a Beautiful China.

The country has also announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, which means it will complete the world's largest reduction in carbon emission intensity, and realize carbon neutrality from carbon peaking in the shortest time in global history.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-14/China-highlights-Hainan-in-advancing-ecological-civilization-19dBdlLA880/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kh5RJn1AK1A 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento highlights Hainan attracting more Pechino China's wandering
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, "flop quarta dose a immunocompromessi": report Gimbe
News to go
Covid e vacanze Pasqua, Green pass e mascherine: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Multe Pos, quando scatteranno e come funzioneranno sanzioni
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Regno Unito, inflazione ai massimi da 30 anni
News to go
Mafia, maxi confisca a Palermo
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 13 aprile
News to go
Treviso, sequestrati 82mila litri gasolio di contrabbando e 7 denunce
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, appello Vescovi europei per 'cessate il fuoco' pasquale
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa prima rata da 21 miliardi all'Italia
News to go
Fisco, delegazione centrodestra da Draghi a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Obbligo vaccino Covid, in arrivo multe per over 50 no vax
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza