Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:38 Processo Montante, la difesa di Di Simone: "Non fu il suo braccio destro"

19:30 Austria, valanga in Tirolo: morti 5 scialpinisti

19:11 Covid, Fontana: "Lombardia resta in zona gialla"

18:58 Centrodestra, Berlusconi vede Casini: il 'centro' è Forza Italia

18:33 Covid oggi Sicilia, 7.057 contagi e 44 morti: bollettino 4 febbraio

18:23 Marche in zona arancione, firmata ordinanza

18:15 Covid Gb oggi, 84.053 contagi e 254 morti in 24 ore

18:10 Sanremo 2022, quarta serata: Jovanotti sul palco con Morandi

18:08 Premio Impresa Ambiente, cinque aziende sul podio

18:07 Covid Italia, allo Spallanzani il primo paziente trattato con Paxlovid

17:49 Covid oggi Lombardia, 11.340 contagi e 77 morti: bollettino 4 febbraio

17:33 Covid oggi Piemonte, 6.920 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 4 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: China, Russia vow to turn mutual trust into cooperation in various fields

04 febbraio 2022 | 18.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is celebrating the Chinese New Year and under a global gaze as it hosts the Winter Olympics, and the China-Russia relationship is also in the spotlight as Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Beijing on Friday.

Nearly three years after Putin's last visit to China, the trip featured the 38th meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian president since 2013.

During the meeting, the two heads of state vowed to turn mutual trust between the two countries into cooperation in all fields.

Close communication maintained

Noting his attendance at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi at the invitation of Putin, Xi said that they promised to meet again in Beijing eight years later.

"Your visit this time fulfills our promise," he said, adding that he hopes the meeting at the beginning of spring will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations.

"Lichun," the first of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar, falls on February 4 this year and it is considered the beginning of spring.

Putin said the exchange of visits at the Olympics is a symbol and a good tradition of close relations between the two countries' heads of state.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped me from maintaining close exchanges with President Xi in various ways," he said.

After the talks, Xi hosted a banquet for Putin and the two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Promoting all-round practical cooperation 

China and Russia will strengthen their strategic partnership in energy, steadily advance major oil and gas cooperation projects, and advance cooperation of scientific and technological innovation in frontier areas such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and the International Lunar Research Station project, according to Xi.

The Chinese president also highlighted the promotion of bilateral cooperation in goods and services, agriculture, green trade, medicine and health, and the digital economy.

Russia is ready to deepen cooperation with China in economy and trade, energy, science and technology, finance and transportation, Putin said.

Meanwhile, the two leaders agreed to jointly announce the Years of Sports Exchanges between China and Russia.

The two countries also signed a series of cooperation documents in key fields.

Strengthening coordination in international affairs

Xi stressed China and Russia's commitment to deepening back-to-back strategic coordination in the face of profound and complex changes in the international situation, and highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination with Russia within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

Noting the joint statement on international relations in the new era and global sustainable development issued at the meeting, Putin said that it reflected the highly consistent position of Russia and China on major international issues.

Russia is ready to further strengthen strategic communication and coordination with China, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly uphold the central coordinating role of the United Nations, he added.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-04/Chinese-Russian-presidents-meet-in-Beijing-17nr7lbqo0w/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvGCcFnunR4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52879 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT global gaze as it hosts Cina spotlight as Russian President
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, in calo Rt e terapie intensive
News to go
Murano, chiudono le fornaci dei vetrai per aumento costi energia
News to go
Celibato, il documento del sinodo tedesco
News to go
Sinner positivo al covid, salta Atp Rotterdam
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale contro il cancro
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Siria, blitz Usa: morto leader Isis
Sanremo 2022, dg Costa Crociere: "Nostra presenza messaggio ottimismo con pensiero a Concordia" - Video
Sanremo 2022, il saluto di Iva Zanicchi all'Adnkronos - Video
Sanremo 2022, l'Adnkronos sulla nave del Festival. Orietta e Rovazzi a bordo fino a sabato - Video
Sanremo 2022, il saluto all'Adnkronos dei Gemelli di Guidonia - Video
News to go
Pillola anti covid Pfizer, da domani alle Regioni primi trattamenti Paxlovid
articoli
in Evidenza