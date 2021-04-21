Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 06:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

02:07 Superlega, 'Club inglesi costretti ad andarsene, progetto da rimodellare'

22:51 Riaperture, Crisanti: "Aumenteranno contagi e morti"

21:51 Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot vola a 141,3 milioni

21:47 George Floyd, processo: ex agente condannato per omicidio

21:43 Riaperture, Galli: "Rischio calcolato affermazione pericolosa"

20:59 Berlusconi ricoverato da 15 giorni, Tajani porta i saluti a Forza Italia

20:53 Superlega in frantumi, le squadre inglesi se ne vanno

20:41 Superlega, Briatore: "E' attacco frontale alla Uefa"

20:20 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson raccomandato per over 60

20:10 Covid, stato emergenza Italia fino al 31 luglio: Cts favorevole

20:08 Spostamenti tra Regioni, come funziona il Pass verde: bozza decreto

20:05 Grillo, legale indagato: "Sono innocenti, Bongiorno porti pure il video"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CGTN: China's voices at Boao: Multilateralism, openness and BRI

21 aprile 2021 | 06.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world in the midst of a coronavirus-induced economic and health crisis, China has called on all countries in Asia and beyond to uphold multilateralism, embrace openness, and enhance Belt and Road cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered the messages in a keynote speech via video link at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021 on Tuesday morning.

The theme of the conference — "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation" — is most opportune and relevant under the current circumstances, said Xi.

Justice not hegemony

The Chinese president noted that the call for upholding multilateralism has grown stronger as we live in an age rife with challenges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021, April 20, 2021. /Xinhua

"The future of the world should be decided by all countries working together. We must not let the rules set by one or a few countries be imposed on others, or allow unilateralism pursued by certain countries to set the pace for the whole world."

"What we need in today's world is justice, not hegemony. Big countries should behave in a manner befitting their status and with a greater sense of responsibility," he underscored, calling for all countries to safeguard the UN-centered international system.

China has been demonstrating its role as a responsible major country in international affairs. On April 13, it paid in full all assessed contributions to the UN regular budget and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for the year 2021. Over the past 30 years, China has sent over 40,000 peacekeepers to 25 UN peacekeeping missions.

Openness

"Openness holds the key to post-COVID economic recovery," Xi pointed out. "We need to promote trade and investment liberation and facilitation, deepen regional economic integration, and enhance supply, industrial, data and human resources chains, with a view to building an open world economy."

The economic integration in Asia has been accelerating since the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) in November 2020. The trade dependence of Asian economies among each other was about 50 percent in 2019, with bilateral trade volumes continuing to grow, said Lin Guijun, vice president of the University of International Business and Economics.

Attempts to "erect walls" or "decouple" run counter to the law of economics and market principles. They would hurt others' interests without benefiting oneself, Xi noted.

People's lives above anything else

"We must put people and their lives above anything else, scale up information sharing and collective efforts, and enhance public health and medical cooperation," Xi said.

He called for boosting international cooperation on the R&D, production and distribution of vaccines and increase their accessibility and affordability in developing countries so that everyone in the world can access and afford the vaccines they need.

So far, China has provided anti-epidemic materials to more than 160 countries and international organizations around the world and is providing urgently needed vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations.

BRI a public road open to all

The Belt and Road Initiative is a public road open to all, not a private path owned by one single party, Xi noted, adding that all interested countries are welcome aboard.

Vowing to build a closer partnership to promote health cooperation, Xi said Chinese businesses have already started joint vaccine production in BRI participating countries.

Xi added that China will build a closer partnership for green development and build the BRI into a pathway to poverty alleviation and growth.

A total of 126 countries, including developed and developing nations, and 29 international organizations have signed cooperation documents with China on the BRI.

China's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road went up by one percent to settle at 9.37 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in the past year, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-20/China-s-voices-at-Boao-Multilateralism-openness-and-BRI--ZBO4YRbHfW/index.html 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kC7-jZPJWZw

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China's voices at Boao world in the midst Basic Rate Interface terra
Vedi anche
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza