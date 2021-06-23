Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:55 Haiti, liberato ingegnere italiano rapito il 1 giugno

23:47 McAfee e il tweet di un anno fa: "Se mi suicido, non sono stato io"

22:59 Euro 2020, Germania si salva: agli ottavi con Francia e Portogallo

22:48 Zaki, Di Maio: "Lavoro nel massimo riserbo per rilascio"

22:38 Terroristi italiani in Francia, 29/9 decisione su questioni preliminari costituzionalità

22:12 John McAfee trovato morto in carcere a Barcellona, ipotesi suicidio

22:05 Irpef, "abbassare aliquota a fasce reddito 28-55mila euro"

21:37 Draghi-Casellati, siparietto al Senato

21:10 Sindaco Milano, di Montigny si sfila. Salvini promette squadra in settimana

21:09 Covid Francia oggi, 2mila contagi e 33 morti in un giorno

21:02 Bimba seduta sul davanzale, poliziotti la salvano

20:48 Maneskin, i sosia nella pubblicità della mozzarella... in Lettonia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CGTN: Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from space

23 giugno 2021 | 19.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The three Chinese astronauts, in China's space station core module since June 17, made their first long-distance phone conversation with the Earth on Wednesday.

Nie Haisheng (56), Liu Boming (54) and Tang Hongbo (45) are now stationed at the core module Tianhe, some 380 kilometers above the Earth. This marks China's longest manned space mission to date, and the first since 2016.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent out greetings to three astronauts via video link, congratulating their successful entering into the station while thanking them for their work.

"How's life there," Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked the trio about their health, life and work, who had their feet temporarily strapped to the floor of the module during the conversation due to the zero-gravity situation in the outer space.

"Thank you for your concern, general secretary! We are in great physical condition, and our space work is going on smoothly," said Nie, the mission's commander.

Xi hails China's space mission

"Building a space station is an important milestone for China's spaceflight cause," Xi said in the televised chat.

"This will be a contribution that opens new horizons for humanity's peaceful use of space. You are the representatives of countless fighters in the new era of China's spaceflight cause," he said.

The longest stay in space so far by Chinese astronauts had been 33 days.

"In previous missions, we sent water and oxygen to space along with astronauts. But for a stay of three to six months, water and oxygen would stuff the cargo craft full with no room for other necessary goods and materials. So we installed the core module with a new life support system to recycle urine, exhaled breath condensate (EBC) and carbon dioxide," Bai Linhou, deputy chief designer of the space station at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) told Xinhua in an earlier interview.

The Tianhe core module, where the three astronauts are currently stationed, has a total length of 16.6 meters, a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters and a takeoff mass of 22.5 tonnes. It is the largest spacecraft developed and launched by China.

It is set to help China's aerospace engineers carry out the verification of key technologies, including flexible solar wings, in-orbit assembly and maintenance, and above all a new life support system.

With five launch missions done this year, China plans six more missions, including the launch of the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, two cargo spacecraft and two manned spaceships, in 2022 to complete the construction of the space station.

Chinese officials say the new space station will not just be for Chinese, but to be open to the world.

Foreign astronauts and global cooperation on scientific experiments are most welcome to China's space station, Hao Chun, director of China Manned Space Engineering Office, said in an interview with CGTN.

Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from spacehttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-23/Xi-Jinping-visits-Beijing-Aerospace-Control-Center-11jWnGtdHDW/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHgRUpGVY2c

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22106 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT station core module China's space station talk
Vedi anche
Bambino ritrovato al Mugello, l'abbraccio con la mamma - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Tokyo, le regole anti-Covid
Bimba seduta sul davanzale, poliziotti la salvano
News to go
Focolaio al Billionaire, per procura è epidemia colposa
News to go
Mar Nero, colpi russi verso nave britannica
News to go
Bambino scomparso nel Mugello: ritrovato vivo
News to go
Green Pass, oltre 5 milioni di italiani hanno scaricato certificato
News to go
Ex Ilva, nuovo capitolo: impianti a 'caldo' non saranno spenti
News to go
Città più inquinate d'Europa, 4 sono italiane
News to go
Ddl Zan, si riaccende il dibattito
News to go
Variante Delta, quanto e dove è diffusa in Italia
News to go
Allarme caldo, tregua solo nel weekend
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza