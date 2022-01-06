Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:45
Quarta dose vaccino covid, Ceo Moderna: "Sarà necessaria"

Lotteria Italia 2022, biglietti vincenti e premi: 5 milioni a Roma

Covid Italia, record contagi: oltre 200mila in un giorno

Juventus-Napoli 1-1, Chiesa risponde a Mertens

Covid Sicilia, a Palermo due ospedali da campo per boom contagi

Obbligo vaccinale over 50 scatta da subito

Covid Austria, governo vara norme più stringenti

Milan-Roma 3-1, tris rossonero e Mourinho ko

Smart working PA e privati, Orlando: "Usarlo al massimo"

Vicequestore Schilirò posta foto Norimberga: "Esiste giustizia inesorabile"

Covid e Serie A, Sarri: "Ci dicano se è malattia seria o influenza"

Nuova variante Francia, Oms: "Vigili ma non circola attivamente"

comunicato stampa

CGTN: CMG blazes a trail with world's first 5G livestreaming studio on high-speed train

06 gennaio 2022 | 16.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestreaming ultra-high-definition (UHD) videos from a bullet train moving at 350 kilometers per hour must surely be an extremely tall order, but the China Media Group (CMG) has never been one to shy away from a daunting challenge.

CMG unveiled the new state-of-the-art livestreaming studio on the high-speed railway line connecting Chinese capital Beijing with Olympic co-host city Zhangjiakou on Thursday, showcasing the country's primacy in multiple fields of cutting-edge technology.

The opening of the studio, which features the novel application of 5G+4K/8K+AI technology in UHD TV live broadcast on a high-speed railway, is a testament to CMG's commitment to embracing technological innovation and offering premium coverage of the 2022 Olympics to the widest possible audience.

During the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, Shen Haixiong, president of CMG said that it's the duty and mission of CMG to tell Beijing Winter Olympic stories well and open a new chapter in the promotion of the Olympic Movement, culture and Chinese sportsmanship as an international mainstream media outlet, a Chinese national media group and the host broadcaster.

Shen also spotlighted the difficulty in maintaining reliable and resilient 5G signals in a fast-moving carriage and acknowledged the hard work done by related agencies including China Railway, China Railway Beijing Group, China Unicom, China Mobile as well as CMG, who pooled resources to bring the project to fruition despite the challenging network conditions.

China's first autonomous high-speed service, the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line went into operation in 2019, reducing the travel time between the two Olympic competition zones from over three hours to 47 minutes. The smart trains are equipped with special areas to store ski gear and doping samples collected and provide wireless charging and intelligent light adjustment.

With less than a month to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing is abuzz with anticipation. China hopes hosting the Games will help the country cement its position as a new winter sports destination and bring 300 million people into the fold of winter sports.

For such high stakes, the CMG chief brims with a confident smile. "CMG has always taken it as its mission to promote, report and broadcast the Beijing Winter Olympics," said Shen. "This is our duty and responsibility," he added.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-06/CMG-unveils-5G-livestreaming-studio-on-high-speed-trains-16AX8gQu7S0/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7qVPl_Yce4

 

