Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:41 Alessandro Cattelan diventa editore di narratori esordienti: nasce Accento

09:40 Fi, Berlusconi ai parlamentari: "Cattaneo e Ronzulli capigruppo"

09:08 Ucraina, raid russi in diverse città: colpita centrale elettrica a Kiev

08:52 Torna Scipione l’Africano, mai così caldo a ottobre

08:35 Ostia, sgombero alloggi Ater occupati da famiglia Spada

08:16 Napoli, cellulari e droga in carcere: garante detenuti tra 8 arrestati

07:34 Ucraina, Blinken: "Uso Russia droni kamikaze segno disperazione"

07:08 Parlamento, oggi i nuovi capigruppo. Conferme Fdi e Lega, rebus Fi

06:55 Governo Meloni, la 'mappa': i ministri di Forza Italia e Lega

23:44 Calcio, Gran Galà: Pioli premiato come miglior tecnico Seria A 2021-2022

22:53 Lecce-Fiorentina 1-1: reti di Ceesay e Kouame'

22:21 Governo, Luttwak: "Biden sbaglia su Meloni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: CPC's full, strict Party governance: An unceasing endeavor

18 ottobre 2022 | 03.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The 'Two Establishments' is the Party's major political achievements," an official said at a press conference on Monday when briefing on Party building alongside the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country's most important political event every five years.

The "Two Establishments," refers to establishing "Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole" and defining "the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the latest theoretical results as the Party's right answer to issues raised by the era and practices," said Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee.

It also represents the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit, having realized new leap forward of modernizing and adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, according to Tian.

Challenges and solutions for the largest ruling party

With over 96 million Party members as of 2021, the CPC is the largest Marxist ruling party in the world.

Managing such an organization and ruling the world's largest socialist country with a population of 1.4 billion is full of challenges.

The Party faces tasks from self-governance, reforms and opening-up, market economy and external environment. It is also presented with long-term dangers of lack of drive, incompetence, disengagement from the people, inaction and corruption, Tian noted.

"Nothing can easily bring down a government like corruption, and the fight against corruption is the most thorough form of self-reform," said Xiao Pei, deputy head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the National Supervisory Commission of the People's Republic of China.

Since the 18th Party congress, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have set up 4.648 million cases for investigation, and 25,000 general-level officials as well as over 182,000 county-level officials have been punished.

As corruption jeopardizes the political environment and undermines the economic and social environment, anti-corruption can help improve such environments, according to Xiao. 

A latest survey by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 97.4 percent of people are fully confident in the work of exercising strict governance over the Party for curbing the spread of corruption, a 22.4-percent rise than that of 2012.

In addition, the CPC is a political party with a relatively comprehensive system of intra-Party regulations, with nearly 4,000 intra-Party regulations in effect.

"It is based on such clear understanding of the unique difficulties facing the Party, that Xi Jinping pointed out in the report that full and rigorous Party self-governance is an unceasing endeavor and that self-reform is a journey to which with no end," said Tian.

Talents promotion and demotion with clear guidance

In terms of talent acquisition, the Party issued a revised regulation on proper promotion and demotion of officials last month, showing the Party's determination to promote qualified and dedicated talent in the journey to realize the second centenary goal of building China into a modern socialist country. The original version was released in 2015.

Meanwhile, a full and rigorous Party self-governance manages officials with strict standards, measures, and disciplines. 

To take a holistic approach, the Party has kept improving the personal matter report system for leading officials, which requests cross-checks of their integrity and Party discipline with random inspections at a rate of 10 percent each year, an increase from the previous 2-to-5 percent, according to Xu Qifang, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.

All candidates to leading positions are required to go through cross-checking and all centrally administered officials were checked before the 20th National Congress of the CPC, Xu added.

Take Xie Chuntao, a delegate to the 20th National Congress of the CPC, as an example. He said that qualification for the delegates is a "hard-earned" honor.

"It's rare for political parties in the world to make such great efforts to elect outstanding members of the Party as the CPC does," he said.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-10-18/CPC-s-full-strict-Party-governance-An-unceasing-endeavor-1ecWD1u1ukU/index.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-cpcs-full-strict-party-governance-an-unceasing-endeavor-301651446.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
strict party governance congresso press conference conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, la giornalista dissidente Ovsiannikova è in Europa
News to go
Ucraina, Farnesina agli italiani: "Andate via"
News to go
Inflazione Italia 2022, Istat: a settembre carrello spesa +10,9%
News to go
Ucraina, Farnesina: "Gli italiani lascino il Paese"
News to go
Genova, sequestrati 155mila capi contraffatti
News to go
Meteo, ancora caldo almeno fino a giovedì
News to go
Povertà assoluta in Italia, Caritas: "Quasi due milioni di famiglie"
News to go
Roma, protesta di Ultima Generazione sul Gra
News to go
Brasile elezioni, Lula attacca Bolsonaro
News to go
Cina, avanti con la politica 'Zero Covid'
News to go
Roma, oggi vertice Meloni-Berlusconi
News to go
Draghi a Egonu: "Orgoglio italiano, vincerà ancora in azzurro"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza