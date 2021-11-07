Cerca nel sito
 
07 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 05:01
comunicato stampa

CGTN: Global Action Initiative 2021 - Project Earth

07 novembre 2021 | 05.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

("Global Action Initiative 2021 – Project Earth" airs from November 2 to 6) 

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group's week-long event "Global Action Initiative 2021 – Project Earth" has highlighted the gravity of the climate crisis, heard from global leaders, scientists, young activists, and explored ideas and solutions.

Our Day Five program focused on young people about their ideas and innovations. At the end of the show, we released our declaration – the "Global Media Strategic Framework on Climate Action". It appeals for immediate actions to reach global targets on curbing carbon emissions. The declaration also proposes the creation of a Global Alliance of Media on Climate to build a framework for climate action that would include:

- Prioritizing climate-related reporting to raise public awareness.- Sharing resources on climate reporting to better fulfill the role of media's social responsibility.- Organizing joint media events to enhance public engagement and to encourage community building.- Collaborating on amplifying young people's voices to engage youth as a major part of the climate crises solution.- Strengthening collaboration across all media platforms to become a unified source for providing credible information.- Sharing media resources with academic and business communities, as well as international NGOs and for-profit organizations, to augment climate issue initiatives.- Working together to ensure authenticity in journalism to combat climate-crisis misinformation and demagoguery.

In their keynote speeches on Day Five program, UN Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee, spoke about the need for a seismic shift in innovation, investment and technology. World Wildlife Fund's Global Leader of Climate and Energy, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, who is also the former Peruvian minister of environment, warned that we are in a "decisive decade" as the world strives for net zero emissions and a resilient economy.  

Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., took questions from students from China and the United States about climate change. We also heard from a senior World Bank official, a Nobel Prize winning economist, and professor at Harvard University.

Our shows on the first four days featured the impacts of climate change on the global environment, the importance of biodiversity, media's responsibility and individuals' actions of global citizens, with heads of state and government, senior officials from the UN, IMF and World Bank and climate experts sharing their perspectives.

A significant part of our coverage includes five documentaries "Zero Hour". They examine the impact of extreme weather patterns and how young people across the world are finding creative ways to mitigate the climate crisis.

For more information about "Global Action Initiative 2021 – Project Earth", please follow https://america.cgtn.com/gai/gai.html

 

