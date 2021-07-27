Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:48 Il neo rettore di Palermo Midiri: "Parola d'ordine semplificazione'

19:20 E' morto Gianni Nazzaro, il cantante aveva 72 anni

19:16 'Oltre le nostre vite', il primo film da regista dell'attore Fabio Martorana

19:11 Giustizia, totiani rompono con Fi e blindano riforma Cartabia

19:06 Alitalia, nuova cassa integrazione a oltre 7mila dipendenti

18:47 Tokyo 2020, Biles si ritira da finale a squadre

18:35 Covid oggi Lombardia, 641 contagi e un morto: bollettino 27 luglio

18:30 Foti (Fond. Magna Grecia): 'Innovare per promuovere occupazione e cultura'

18:21 Caso camici, indagini chiuse: "Frode per tutelare immagine di Fontana"

17:58 Ddl Zan, Salvini: "Vogliono insegnare a bimbi che siamo fluidi"

17:55 Covid oggi Campania, 236 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 27 luglio

17:52 Covid Gb, contagi ancora giù per il settimo giorno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CGTN: Global Online Poll Shows Tracing COVID-19 Origins Politicized

27 luglio 2021 | 17.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN Think Tank has released a global online opinion poll, in which 80 percent of respondents believe that the issue of tracing of the origins of COVID-19 has been politicized.

Global online poll shows tracing COVID-19 origins politicized

The survey is available in several UN official languages, i.e. Chinese, English, Russian, French, Spanish and Arabic, and it was conducted from the early hours of July 24, Beijing time. As of 10 p.m., July 25, among netizens who participated in the survey:

Twitter:

Ninety percent of Spanish-speaking netizens agreed that the origin of COVID-19 has been politicized; 88 percent of French-speaking, 83 percent of Russian-speaking, 70 percent of English-speaking and 68 percent of Arabic-speaking netizens agreed.

Facebook:

On average, 83 percent of English-speaking, Spanish-speaking, French-speaking, Arabic-speaking and Russian-speaking netizens agreed the origin of COVID-19 has been politicized.

Chinese Weibo:

As many as 95 percent of survey respondents believe "the issue on the origin of COVID-19 has been politicized," showing a high degree of consensus.

In analyzing the survey, CGTN Think Tank found certain keywords appeared frequently in these comments: "political pressure," "U.S. sanctions," "media control," "economic compensation," and "hold back the development of China."

The second of the three questions in the CGTN Think Tank's online poll is, "Do you support investigations into the origins of COVID-19 in multiple countries?"

The results of the survey show that 83 percent of the English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Russian-speaking respondents on Twitter support origin-tracing investigations in multiple countries. The favorability rate on Facebook was 79 percent, while the rate on Chinese Weibo was as high as 93 percent.

In response to the question from CGTN Think Tank, "What is the most pressing task to combat COVID-19 on a global scale?", a large number of global respondents chose the option of expanding vaccine supply, intensifying medical treatment and imposing a lockdown on the outbreak area among the five options available, namely expanding vaccine supply, intensifying medical treatment, immediately origin-tracing the virus, imposing a lockdown on the outbreak area, and lifting travel ban. They left aside the option of immediately origin-tracing the virus with a high degree of unanimity. On Twitter, only about 17 percent of respondents agreed with immediately origin-tracing the virus, while on Facebook, only 2 percent of Spanish-speaking respondents selected this option.

https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-27/Global-online-poll-shows-the-origins-of-COVID-19-became-politicized-12eaxXkgzQY/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582368/Image1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN55965 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA opinion poll has been politicized poll has released a global
Vedi anche
News to go
No Green pass, ancora proteste a Roma
News to go
Maltempo in Lombardia, torrenti esondati e frane
News to go
Lavoro e sesso, l'allarme di Save The Children sui bimbi-schiavi
Tokyo2020, Dell'Aquila: "Vincere l'oro non mi ha travolto, mi sento rilassato"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, altre due medaglie per l'Italia
News to go
Naufragio al largo della Libia, morti 57 migranti
News to go
Torna a parlare grazie ad elettrodi nel cervello
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Federica Pellegrini nella storia: quinta finale alle Olimpiadi
News to go
Covid Italia, aumentano i ricoveri in reparto
News to go
Scuola, obbligo vaccino al vaglio del governo
News to go
Mostra del cinema di Venezia, cinque italiani in concorso
News to go
Meno contagi in Italia ma sale tasso di positività
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza