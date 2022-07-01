Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:26 Forza Italia, dimissioni Vito: scoppia il caso

19:51 Wimbledon 2022, Sinner agli ottavi di finale: sfida con Alcaraz

19:35 Gas russo, Gazprom: Nord Stream chiuso dall'11 al 21 luglio

19:30 Quarta dose, Pregliasco: "Anziani dovrebbero farla subito"

19:29 Pnrr: 1,5 mln contro dispersione scolastica, Bianchi firma decreto con primi 500 mln

19:08 Covid oggi Italia, 8 regioni a rischio alto

19:07 A Torino il primo laureato nel Metaverso

18:54 Wimbledon 2022, Djokovic agli ottavi

18:54 Giornalista Marialuisa Jacobelli vittima di stalking, arrestato l'ex fidanzato

18:51 Spezia, Gotti è il nuovo allenatore

18:48 Ucraina, Finlandia: "Guerra in Europa una possibilità"

18:40 Vaticano, venduto Palazzo Londra a 186 milioni di sterline

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: Hong Kong, an East-West culture bridge

01 luglio 2022 | 17.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong is more than an international business and financial center – it is an open and diverse place that blends Chinese and Western cultures, and it has always been nurtured and nourished by Chinese culture.

As Hong Kong celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Xiqu Centre in the city's West Kowloon Cultural District on Thursday.

During the visit, she learned about the cultural district's planning and latest developments, as well as its work in preserving and promoting Cantonese opera and traditional Chinese theater.

Peng arrived in Hong Kong by train with Xi in the afternoon to attend the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on July 1.

Stretching across 40 hectares of reclaimed land, the West Kowloon Cultural District is one of the largest cultural projects in the world, blending art, education, open space and entertainment facilities.

Xiqu Centre, one of the district's first major cultural facilities, offers the opportunity to "explore and learn about Chinese cultural heritage and the different regional forms of xiqu," said its website.

During the visit, Peng watched a rehearsal of Cantonese Opera excerpts by the Tea House Rising Stars Troupe at its Tea House and spoke to the performers.

Thanks to the central government's support, Cantonese Opera was successfully inscribed onto the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2009 as a world intangible cultural heritage item.

The HKSAR government has been in collaboration with the community in the protection, transmission and promotion of Cantonese Opera and other intangible cultural heritage items.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, various activities featuring traditional Chinese culture have been held, such as Chinese Kung Fu (Chinese martial arts) performance and the Hanfu (Chinese traditional costume) fashion show.

President Xi said on June 29, 2017, when visiting Hong Kong that he hoped the HKSAR can carry forward its traditional culture, play its role as a platform facilitating Chinese and Western cultural exchanges, and promote cultural exchanges and cooperation with the mainland.

The HKSAR is encouraged to develop into an international hub for cultural exchanges in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-01/Hong-Kong-an-East-West-culture-bridge-1bjFkS8hn7W/index.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN06968 en US ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Politica_E_PA it has always Hong Kong been nurtured an East West culture
Vedi anche
News to go
Hong Kong, 25 anni fa la restituzione alla Cina
News to go
Covid, ospedali valutano riapertura reparti
News to go
Sciopero trasporti, le date di luglio
News to go
Governo, lunedì l'incontro Draghi-Conte
News to go
Terrorismo, arrestato bosniaco residente a Bologna
News to go
Ucraina, missili su Odessa
News to go
Mare, Ispra e Greenpeace: "Mediterraneo sempre più caldo"
News to go
Como, sequestrati 6 kg di droga: 17 denunce
News to go
Partite Iva, da oggi obbligo fatturazione elettronica
News to go
Pfizer, allo studio vaccino contro varianti covid
News to go
Milano, evasione e reati societari: 11 custodie cautelari
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, i dati dell'ultima settimana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza