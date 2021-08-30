Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 22:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:35 Covid Israele oggi, oltre 7mila morti da inizio pandemia

21:34 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia primo partito: poi Lega e Pd

21:11 No vax, Bassetti: "Io inseguito sotto casa, è terrorismo"

19:42 Vaccino Pfizer, Ema valuterà se ci sono dati per ok pieno

18:46 Cultura, 8 settembre a palazzo Consulta i protagonisti di Incontri, Mattarella e le più alte cariche Stato

18:16 Milano, morto ragazzo di 13 anni caduto dal monopattino

18:05 Afghanistan, Pentagono: "Ad aeroporto di Kabul minaccia resta reale"

18:00 Covid oggi Italia, 4.257 contagi e 53 morti: bollettino 30 agosto

17:43 Covid Piemonte oggi, 103 contagi: bollettino 30 agosto

17:22 Covid Lombardia oggi, 140 contagi: aumentano terapie intensive

15:49 Covid oggi Lazio, 321 contagi. A Roma 171 casi

14:40 Covid, allarme Oms: "Europa rischia altri 236mila morti fino a dicembre"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: How will China, a unified multi-ethnic country, address ethnic affairs in new era?

30 agosto 2021 | 07.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An unequivocal message concerning China's ethnic affairs has been conveyed at a two-day meeting that concluded Saturday, as China, a unified multi-ethnic country, embarked on a new journey to fully build itself into a modern socialist country.

Forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation must be the focus of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) work on ethnic affairs in the new era, said President Xi Jinping while addressing the central conference on ethnic affairs.

The central conference on ethnic affairs, held in Beijing on Friday and Saturday, was the fifth conference of its kind since China's reform and opening-up, following those in 1992, 1999, 2005 and 2014.

Consolidating sense of community for the Chinese nation in new era

Summarizing past experience, Xi said the CPC's work on ethnic affairs should serve the goal of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and efforts should be made to enhance ethnic unity and promote common prosperity among all ethnic groups. He also underscored the importance of safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests, calling for efforts to strengthen patriotism among all ethnic groups.

Consolidating the sense of community for the Chinese nation is necessary for protecting the fundamental interests of all ethnic groups, realizing national rejuvenation, and developing socialist ethnic relations characterized by equality, unity, mutual assistance and harmony, he said at Saturday's meeting.

The sense of community for the Chinese nation is not a new notion. It was put forward by Xi at the second central work conference on Xinjiang in May 2014. He once again highlighted the importance of laying a solid foundation for the sense of community for the Chinese nation at the central conference on ethnic affairs held in September 2014. The idea was enshrined in the Party's Constitution at the 19th CPC National Congress in October 2017.

Xi called for innovation and development in CPC's work on ethnic affairs so as to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic groups. An important principle is to enhance commonalities while respecting and tolerating differences, he said on Saturday.

All ethnic groups should prioritize the interests of the Chinese nation, and the sense of each ethnic group should be subordinated to and serve the sense of community for the Chinese nation, he stressed. In the meanwhile, the specific interests of each ethnic group should be well addressed in the process of realizing the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, he added.

Xi called for efforts to accelerate socialist modernization among all ethnic groups. Differentiated policies should be made to support the reform and opening-up in ethnic minority regions, he said. The sense of gain, happiness and security should be enhanced for people of all ethnic groups, he stressed.

Exchanges and integration among ethnic groups should be encouraged, he said. Measures should be taken to create an environment where people of different ethnic groups can embed themselves spatially, economically, socially and psychologically, he said.

Xi stressed the importance of preventing major risks related to ethnic affairs. Ideological issues that involve ethnic elements should be handled actively and properly, he said, adding that continuous efforts are needed to eradicate separatist and extremist ideas. He also called for strengthening international cooperation in fighting terrorism.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-28/Xi-stresses-high-quality-development-of-Party-s-work-on-ethnic-affairs-1364xXfhBK0/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5pEorA3rV4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT address ethnic affairs affaire affairs as China
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Afghanistan, vertice straordinario G7-Ue-Nato
News to go
Paralimpiadi Tokyo, oro e record del mondo per Gilli
News to go
Scuola, Codacons: "Ricorso al Tar contro obbligo green pass per docenti e personale"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Da qui a dicembre Europa rischia altri 236mila morti"
News to go
Alitalia, Ita punta a chiudere candidature per nuove assunzioni
News to go
Afghanistan, Mattarella: "Sconcertante no ad accoglienza di alcuni politici europei"
News to go
Covid, stop a mini quarantena per vaccinati in arrivo da Uk
News to go
Afghanistan, intercettati 5 razzi lanciati contro aeroporto di Kabul
News to go
Vaccino Covid, Israele: terza dose offerta a tutti sopra 12 anni
News to go
Incendio Milano, "non c'è pericolo che Torre dei Moro crolli"
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 29 agosto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza