Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:07 Natale 2022, 31 milioni di italiani a 'caccia' di mercatini per i regali

15:57 Ucraina, Calenda va a Leopoli e Kiev

15:46 Manovra 2023, no a Garante animali e permesso per morte pet di famiglia

15:35 Influenza australiana 2022, sintomi: febbre e astenia durano 3-8 giorni

15:25 Poste Italiane entra per il quarto anno consecutivo negli indici di sostenibilità Dow Jones

15:21 Covid oggi Sardegna, 535 contagi: bollettino 10 dicembre

15:18 Influenza australiana 2022, medici: "Vaccino e mascherina contro virus"

15:13 Antonio Panzeri, vacanze da 100mila euro e "contatti con il Marocco"

14:54 Rally del Veneto 2022, navigatrice muore in incidente

14:47 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.070 contagi e 9 morti. A Roma 1.434 nuovi casi

14:19 Mondiali 2022, Pato Moure: "Brasile ha pagato inesperienza giocatori giovani"

14:12 Qatar, L'Echo: "Sacchi di banconote a casa di Eva Kaili"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: Infrastructure, vaccines and space: China-Arab sci-tech cooperation

10 dicembre 2022 | 05.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Arab cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, space and health has been continuously developed in a sustainable manner.

China has vowed to accelerate the development of the China-Arab inter-governmental science and technology innovation cooperation mechanism.

The country will implement more partner projects, and continue to improve the sci-tech capabilities of Arab states.

Lusail Stadium, the main venue for this year's World Cup, was constructed with China Railway Construction Corporation as the main contractor.

Shaped like a date palm bowl or an enamel lantern, the stadium will host the World Cup final, scheduled for December 18.

It is the first time a Chinese company has built a World Cup venue, which is featured on the new 10-riyal banknote of Qatar.

"The Lusail Stadium is by far the world's largest, most advanced and most complex professional football stadium built to FIFA standards," Li Chongyang, head of the Chinese side of the engineering team, told the China Media Group (CMG).

Lusail Stadium, which can host 80,000 spectators, shows Chinese enterprises' technical capabilities and service levels, Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for 2022 FIFA World Cup, told CGTN.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) helped China with the clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine and later established localized production lines.

In 2020, the UAE approved registration of an inactivated vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm.

"The UAE was the first country to approach a Chinese vaccine," Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE ambassador to China, told CGTN. "The production facility can produce 200 million doses per year. The vaccine is not for the UAE, not for China, but for the rest of the world."

China is pushing forward space cooperation with countries participating in the BRI.

China and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding on March 16, 2017, sharing the scientific data in space cooperation.

The two then jointly unveiled three lunar images acquired through cooperation on the relay satellite mission for Chang'e-4 lunar probe, according to the China National Space Administration.

In 2018, the China-Arab States BDS/GNSS Center, the first overseas center for China's indigenous Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), was inaugurated in Tunisia. BDS-related cooperation expanded to more Arab states in 2021 as they agreed to implement more pilot projects.

In addition, Kuwait's national satellite team looks forward to cooperating with China.

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-10/Infrastructure-vaccines-and-space-China-Arab-sci-tech-cooperation-1fDKJNs4QuI/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965838/CGTN_Covid_Vaccine.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-infrastructure-vaccines-and-space-china-arab-sci-tech-cooperation-301699688.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN61974 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza China Arab cooperation health has been China Arab sci tech cooperation Basic Rate Interface
Vedi anche
News to go
Tempest, caccia del futuro da alleanza Italia-Uk-Giappone
News to go
Elezioni regionali 2023, si vota anche lunedì 13 febbraio
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, respinte 240mila domande
News to go
Ue, corruzione dal Qatar: 4 fermi
News to go
Iran, "manifestanti colpite a viso, petto e genitali"
News to go
Elezioni Lazio e Lombardia, si vota anche di lunedì
News to go
Putin: "Stupido price cap petrolio russo, possibile ridurre produzione"
News to go
Boschi: "Follia stop a 18app"
News to go
Corruzione, blitz nel Palermitano
News to go
Carcere di Avellino, arrestati tre agenti della Penitenziaria
News to go
Maltempo in Campania, allerta arancione su Ischia e parte della Regione
News to go
Qatar 2022, al via i quarti di finale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza