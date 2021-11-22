Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

CGTN: "InnoBay 2021" Special Program focuses on Greater Bay Area's innovation dynamism

22 novembre 2021
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Bay Area, comprising Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in Guangdong Province, has emerged as one of the high grounds for technology innovation in China. To further unlock the technology and entrepreneurship potential of the area, CGTN and the Hong Kong X Foundation, a charity organization under Sequoia China, jointly held the "InnoBay 2021" special program on Nov. 22.

 

Policymakers, entrepreneurs and experts shared their views on innovation and technology development in Hong Kong in connection with the Greater Bay Area, as well as the steps needed to further leverage advantages to build an innovation-driven economy.

Prominent speakers included Leung Chun-Ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC and former Hong Kong chief executive, as well as current leader, Carrie Lam. Both expressed their hopes to build Hong Kong into a center for international innovation and a global technology hub. 

Meanwhile, Shen Haixiong, the Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the head of China Media Group (CMG), shared insights from his personal working experiences in the region and offered suggestions on the road ahead.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-11-22/-InnoBay-2021-special-program-focuses-on-GBA-s-innovation-dynamism-15oJyFqQg7K/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n52-QkVEzdU  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694068/image_1.jpg  

