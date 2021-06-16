Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 23:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:26 Crolla palazzina a Barletta per una fuga di gas: 3 feriti

22:09 Un bisonte di cristallo, il regalo di Biden a Putin: ecco cosa simboleggia

21:42 Stato d'emergenza, Galli: "Proroga è giusta, d'accordo al 100%"

21:05 Auto, multe più salate: le ipotesi sul tavolo

20:36 M5S, Grillo escluso da scelte politiche: confronto con Conte per modifiche Statuto

20:32 Euro 2020, Italia-Svizzera 3-0: azzurri agli ottavi

20:17 Euro 2020, Galles batte Turchia 2-0 e 'vede' gli ottavi

19:51 Navalny, per Putin "ha violato legge". Biden: "Se muore, conseguenze"

19:43 Burioni: "Se mia figlia avesse 12 anni la vaccinerei subito"

19:30 esclusivo Roma, ordigno su auto Doria. "Poteva esplodere"

19:24 Vaccino Covid, Burioni: "Nessuna variante supera immunità"

18:52 Speranza si vaccina: "Grazie al mio medico di famiglia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CGTN: Long-term planning key to China's continuous growth

16 giugno 2021 | 18.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking a few days ahead of the Earth Day summit on climate change in April, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged that the U.S. had fallen behind China in developing the technology needed to curb climate change. 

CGTN: Long-term planning key to China's continuous growth

China's global dominance in renewable energy is no accident. It is the result of the type of long-range planning that has become a well-known characteristic of the nation's governance system. 

The bedrock of China's economic planning has been its five-year plans that began in 1953 and were patterned initially after the centralized Soviet system. In the early years, the economic and production targets did not always go to plan, and officials made mistakes.

For instance, during the Great Leap Forward, an economic campaign in the late 1950s to transform China from an agrarian to an industrial economy, many targets were unmet because they were too ambitious. As a result, the campaign ended in disaster.

The country learned from that experience, devising attainable goals and consulting widely in subsequent years. It was not until the 1970s – and the unleashing of the groundbreaking "reform and opening-up" policies – that the world really sat up and took notice.

Since then, the CPC's quinquennial strategic visionary planning has been widely credited with facilitating continuous economic expansion in China and underpinning its transformation into the world's second largest economy. 

The heavy centralization of the past has been modified in favor of widespread buy-in for the national development goals. Hence, they have a greater chance of succeeding. Input is sought from government ministries, state enterprises, provincial administrations, scholars and think tanks, grass-root level CPC delegates, non-CPC political parties and the private sector.

The upshot is that China's economy grew from over $76 billion (493 billion yuan) in 1981 to almost $16 trillion (100 trillion yuan) in 2020. The country's per capita GDP was comparable to that of India's in 1978 at about $200 (1,280 yuan). Today, it is five times larger than that of its neighbor at $10,000 (64,000 yuan).

China's leaders often stress that the market should be allowed to play a decisive role in allocating resources, and the country can never go back to a dominant centrally planned economy.

Five-year plans combine the visible hand of the government and the invisible hand of the market to turn China into the world's second largest economy.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-16/Long-term-planning-key-to-China-s-continuous-growth-116PwO0Zd1S/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534850/image.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN13496 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente fallen behind China U.S. had Long term planning key planning
Vedi anche
La citazione
Variante Delta, Galli e il Trono di Spade
Milano, trivella si abbatte su centro ricerca Ifom: gli istanti prima del crollo
Tragedia Mottarone, l’arrivo della cabina e la folle corsa all’indietro
Tragedia Mottarone, gli ultimi secondi della corsa mortale
Firenze, presa la banda dei Rolex
Denise Pipitone "è viva", cosa ha detto l'ex pm Angioni
Sileri: "Mix vaccini è sicuro"
Comunali Roma, Michetti: "Girerò la città, devo farmi conoscere"
Eleonora Abbagnato, l'addio alle scene a Parigi
M5S, Casaleggio: "Regole violate, difficile per me restare"
Blitz contro la pedopornografia online: 7 denunciati di cui 4 arrestati
Incendio in azienda vernici spray nel torinese, evacuate due abitazioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza