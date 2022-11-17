Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 04:12
comunicato stampa

CGTN: Peng Liyuan urges China, Indonesia to step up public welfare exchanges

17 novembre 2022 | 17.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has called on China and Indonesia to strengthen exchanges in public welfare and jointly improve people's livelihood and well-being.

She made the remarks during her meeting with Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo on Wednesday afternoon.

Peng spoke highly of Iriana's enthusiasm for public welfare and briefed her about China's active policies and achievements in the treatment and prevention of tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS.

Peng has been serving as the World Health Organization (WHO)'s goodwill ambassador for TB and HIV/AIDS since June 2011. She has long been advocating global efforts in fighting against the diseases. Addressing a video conference for the World TB Day 2022 organized by the WHO on March 24, she recounted her experiences of visiting a number of medical facilities, schools and communities since joining the anti-TB endeavor over a decade ago.

At the opening ceremony of a special high-level event on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on AIDS in June 2021, she called on people from all walks of life in all countries to join hands and take action to strengthen the prevention and treatment of AIDS and TB, in order to benefit all mankind and build a global community of health for all.

During Wednesday's event, students at the Tourism Confucius Institute of Indonesia's Udayana University in Bali, dressed in folk costumes, sang the Indonesian song "Bengawan Solo" in Chinese.

Peng praised the students for their singing and also thanked the accompanying musicians. Some of the students shouted affectionately "Hello, Peng Mama!" and she responded happily.

She asked the students about their study and life, encouraged them to continue working hard to learn Chinese, and welcomed more Indonesian youths to visit China, learn about the Chinese culture and become envoys of China-Indonesia cooperation. 

Accompanied by Iriana, Peng also watched a performance of Indonesian traditional culture and art as well as a craft products exhibition.

Local girls, dressed in festive costumes, performed Bali's traditional "Pendet Dance" to welcome her. Peng chatted with them cordially and hailed the handmade silk fabrics with Bali characteristics as exquisite.

Peng and Iriana also had tea, chatted about family life and enjoyed music.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhnjiDVX00E

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-peng-liyuan-urges-china-indonesia-to-step-up-public-welfare-exchanges-301681831.html

in Evidenza