CGTN: Poll: 85% of respondents laud China's concept of shared future

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many as 85 percent of respondents in a global survey have praised the concept of "a community with a shared future for mankind" while 94.2 percent of them appreciated China-proposed values of "peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom" for all mankind.

The survey was conducted by CGTN Think Tank and Tsinghua-Epstein Center for Global Media and Communication. A total of 4,000 people from 20 countries were surveyed ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia for a state visit and to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

In the past decade, China has signed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation agreements with 20 Arab states, and 17 Arab states have supported China-proposed Global Development Initiative (GDI).

President Xi put forward the GDI at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2021, calling on the international community to place development high on the global macro policy agenda and work together to steer global development towards a more balanced, coordinated and inclusive phase.

78.4 percent of survey respondents agreed with the GDI, believing that "development is an important way to solve global problems," while 79.4 percent acknowledged the cooperation fruits achieved by the "Group of Friends of the GDI" which China participated in.

The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. Both China and Arab countries are faced with the historic task of realizing national rejuvenation and accelerating national development.

To realize the task, 85.2 percent of respondents agreed that countries should take active actions to jointly address risks and challenges in global development, while 84.7 percent of the respondents expect countries to promote more inclusive and diversified global development and jointly maintain global economic stability.

In the face of different national conditions, 84.1 percent of the respondents said that the prerequisite for cooperation is to respect different countries' development paths and system differences, and 89.6 percent expect countries to resolve international disputes through dialogue and consultation.

Moreover, 85.6 percent of the respondents agreed with China-proposed Global Security Initiative (GSI), believing that security is a prerequisite for development.

Xi proposed the GSI at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 in April to promote security for everyone around the world.

Noting that hegemonism and power politics threaten global security, 80.8 percent of the respondents opposed hegemonism, power politics and arbitrary imposition of sanctions on other countries, while 80.4 percent of respondents from developing countries pointed out that the Cold War mentality and power politics threaten world peace and exacerbate security challenges, and countries should work together to build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture.

