Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN poll: China's economic rebound wins strong global confidence

02 febbraio 2023 | 09.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global respondents have strong confidence in Chinese economic recovery, according to recent surveys by CGTN Think Tank.

One survey shows that 86.8 percent of global respondents recognize China's efforts to coordinate COVID-19 prevention and control with economic and social development, while only 9.03 percent of them believe that developed economies performed better in dealing with the pandemic.

China's economy has shown strong signs of recovery, based on consumption data during the Spring Festival holiday. Its domestic tourism revenue reached 375.84 billion yuan (about $55.96 billion), up by 30 percent year on year. The box office during the holiday collected 6.76 billion yuan.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised the estimate for China's growth to 5.2 percent in its latest World Economic Outlook report. However, it predicts that growth in advanced economies, including the United States, the Euro area and the United Kingdom, will fall to 1.2 percent in 2023.

Looking back, China was the only major economy in the world that achieved positive growth in 2020, and its GDP exceeded 120 trillion yuan last year, making important contribution to global economic recovery.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, prices in China have remained stable over the past three years, with the consumer price index rising at an average rate of 1.8 percent, much lower than in the U.S., the Euro zone and other developed economies.

Based on the data released by the World Bank, the economic growth rate of the U.S. and the Euro zone economies in 2020 was -2.8 percent and -6.1 percent respectively. Aggressive stimulus measures were introduced for these economies over the past two years.

In 2022, the consumer price index of the U.S. hit a 40-year high, pushing up people's living costs.

In a survey, nearly half of the respondents in major developed economies have experienced significant price increases, while 48.7 percent of them admitted that their daily expenses have increased over the past three years. But only 23.24 percent of them saw their income increase in the same period.

Among them, 46.77 percent predict a recession in major developed economies this year.

To protect the lives and health of its people, China effectively coped with the impact of the five global waves and several domestic clusters of COVID-19 over the past three years.

The CGTN think tank's survey shows that 88.1 percent of respondents recognized China's achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control over the past three years. The country's scientific and dynamic adjustment of epidemic prevention policies was fully recognized by 71.6 percent of global respondents.

With anti-epidemic policies in line with its national conditions, China is believed to inject more impetus into global economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.

Link:https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-02/CGTN-poll-China-s-economic-rebound-wins-strong-global-confidence-1h5HNHrXbYk/index.html 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-poll-chinas-economic-rebound-wins-strong-global-confidence-301737128.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Chinese economic recovery recovery ripresa economica Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza