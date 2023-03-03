Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 03 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:33
12:31 Spazio, le conclusioni della Commissione d'Inchiesta sull'incidente del Vega C

12:14 Cospito, comitato Onu: "Italia rispetti diritti civili e politici"

11:56 Stop auto inquinanti dal 2035, presidenza Ue rinvia decisione

11:54 Clima, sciopero globale in oltre 50 piazze per Fridays for Future

11:27 Messina Denaro, nei pizzini la sorella del boss era 'Fragolone'

11:06 Ascolti tv, vince Che Dio ci aiuti su Rai1: boom MasterChef

10:46 Messina Denaro, Rosetta e lo specchietto delle spese per il boss

09:58 Ucraina-Russia, cosa succede a Bakhmut

09:44 Carburante, benzina e gasolio oggi in Italia: i prezzi

09:37 Messina Denaro, chi è la sorella del boss: 'Rosetta', la cassa e i pizzini

09:32 Covid Italia, Iss: incidenza in calo, sale Rt

09:05 Napoli, omicidio a Pianura: uomo ucciso in strada

comunicato stampa

CGTN Think Tank: China-Europe ties: exploring new heights

03 marzo 2023 | 06.39
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The relations between China and Europe undoubtedly are one of the most important in the world. China's top diplomat Wang Yi just wrapped up his trip to Europe, China and the EU are set to see frequent high-level mutual visits soon, which will send a strong signal of China-EU cooperation. Meanwhile, the European economy is set to narrowly avoid a recession, while China's changes of COVID policies pave the way for a solid recovery.

What is the economic outlook of the two major economies and how should China and the EU work together to promote economic recovery? How can the China and EU renew the strategic partnership? In what areas should the two sides deepen cooperation and advance our shared interests? How would the EU balance its policies amid rising geopolitical tensions?

In this TV panel co-organized by CGTN Think Tank and the Schiller Institute, eminent former policymakers, economists, geopolitical strategists, law and trade experts, and other stakeholders, discuss China-Europe relations in a challenging time.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-28/Live-China-Europe-ties-exploring-new-heights-1hNq6fpOcSs/index.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDNp8PlrZ8Q

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015234/0302_video.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-think-tank-china-europe-ties-exploring-new-heights-301761854.html

