Martedì 13 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:35
00:02 Ucraina, Russia sta finendo i missili. Zelensky: "Ma può colpire ancora"

00:00 Qatargate, Metsola: "Provo furia, rabbia e dolore"

22:56 E' morto Angelo Badalamenti, firmò colonna sonora di Twin Peaks

21:47 Morto il 're delle sigle dei cartoni', da Mazinga a Jeeg Robot

21:32 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia oltre il 30% e cresce M5S

21:15 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 12 dicembre 2022

20:27 Meloni al G7: "Pieno sostegno a Ucraina, avanti con sanzioni contro Russia"

19:54 Multe proporzionali al reddito? Il problema per ora è farle pagare

18:58 Il Papa scrive ai capi di Stato: "Clemenza" per i detenuti in vista di Natale

18:46 Volano i prezzi delle case in montagna, Cortina la più cara ma è boom a Livigno

18:45 Covid legato a tachicardia, rari casi dopo vaccino: lo studio

18:36 "Perché nei rave non c'è il Pos?", la domanda del senatore Berrino - Video

comunicato stampa

CGTN Think Tank: How do Gen Zers adapt to the pandemic?

12 dicembre 2022 | 15.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed people's lives, the ways they work, study, consume and entertain. According to a U.S. survey, Gen Zers are feeling the stresses of the pandemic more than any other age group.

Gen Zers, those born between 1995 and 2010, are true digital natives who are setting trends in different areas. While the pandemic has disrupted their plans, they have also adapted and set new trends in different areas. At the same time, employers and consumer brands are catering to Gen Zers' tastes and interests.

Nearly 85.2 percent of young people born after 1995 surveyed in China are willing to be in a flexible employment contract, according to the Gen Z Workplace Status and Trend Research Report by Zhaopin.com. Deloitte China observes that 72 percent of Gen Zers expect more time allowed to work remotely. Apart from traditional professions, e-commerce anchor, art toy designer, robotics trainer, and many other new types of jobs are also gaining popularity among Gen Zers.

In consumption, self-identity is strongly linked to group identity, and Gen Zers are connected by common interest. According to Zak Dychtwald, author of "Young China," "A lot of young generations are looking for a sense of identity in the brands that they align themselves with, for the groups and cultures that they want to be part of." They also prefer immersive experiences and can be both producers and consumers. Experiences make them happier than physical objects.

Gen Z also believes that effective altruism and business can improve the world. On Tiktok, hashtags including #ecofriendly, #climatechange, #vegan, #secondhand, and others, are viewed by millions of Gen Zers. They are taking action to drive the change they want to see in the world. They don't wait; they create. And they develop solutions by themselves.

For more:

Live: New Wind Vane: Trendsetting Gen Z and Brand Resurgence

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-15/Live-New-Wind-Vane-Trendsetting-Gen-Z-and-brand-resurgences-14nTYA5eiZi/index.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1966381/CGTN_YOUNG_CHINA.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-think-tank-how-do-gen-zers-adapt-to-the-pandemic-301700346.html

