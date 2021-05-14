Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:41 Vaccini Italia oggi, cresce trend: 476mila dosi al giorno

20:16 Festa dei Ceri 2021, sindaco di Gubbio: "Niente Corsa, grande amarezza"

19:23 Afghanistan, Consiglio supremo difesa: "Rientro nostri soldati avvenga in massima sicurezza"

19:12 Vaccino Reithera, Ippolito: "L'Italia torni a investire su ricerca"

19:09 Avedisco, 9° forum sulla vendita diretta

18:44 Berlusconi ricoverato, Ronzulli: "Ha un po' di febbre, ma sta guarendo"

18:43 Gb, cittadini Ue fermati alla frontiera non saranno più rinchiusi in centri per migranti

18:19 Covid Lombardia, oggi 1.160 contagi e 23 morti: dati 14 maggio. A Milano 108 casi

18:06 Berlusconi ricoverato, Zangrillo: "Tutti i miei pazienti stanno bene"

17:58 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 551 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 14 maggio

17:57 Vaccino ReiThera, la Corte dei Conti blocca i fondi

17:35 Roma Capitale, Marini: "spero Regione a fine legislatura, intanto interventi circoscritti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CGTN: True Colors Are shown in Crisis

14 maggio 2021 | 18.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crises are an unavoidable part of human history. And the response to a crisis can make a difference in a country's development.

CGTN: True Colors Are shown in Crisis

On May 12, 2008, a major earthquake jolted Wenchuan, a county of Sichuan Province in southwest China. The government's speed in responding then amazed the world.

About 10 minutes after the disaster hit, China's emergency response office issued a statement on the situation from Beijing, and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) activated its preparedness plan.

Just 21 minutes after the quake, four helicopters were dispatched to survey the damage, and 6,100 officers and soldiers from neighboring areas and over 3,000 members of the Sichuan Armed Police Force deployed to the scene.

In less than 10 hours, 20,000 troops and armed police were at the disaster sites assisting with relief work, with an additional 34,000 security officers on their way.

The speed at which a government reacts to disasters speaks to its capacity to solve problems and its resilience.

COVID-19 has provided another stern test.

In the early stages of the outbreak, Wuhan in Hubei Province was in dire need of medics and equipment. The government rushed more than 330 medical teams comprising over 40,000 healthcare workers to the city.

Nineteen provinces were corralled to provide direct assistance to other surrounding provincial communities.

At first, the lockdown of Wuhan elicited confusion and even panic.

But the government provided timely updates and addressed the challenges that came with lockdown through grassroots community actions mobilized by local authorities.

In doing so, the spread of the virus was curbed and social stability maintained.

"I have never seen, in my life, this kind of mobilization," said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom. "China's speed, China's scale and China's efficiency… is the advantage of China's system."

Not only did the government work on measures to tame COVID-19, but it also charted a 15-year socio-economic development blueprint.

China has proved itself adept at turning crises into opportunities.

"Roots of China's Growth" is a 10-episode series marking the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has presided over the country's meteoric rise as a global power. The series focuses on 10 fundamental elements of the strategy that has led to China's transformation from an impoverished nation over the past 100 years. This article is the first in the series.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-12/Why-China-s-leadership-model-enables-quick-solutions-10ceG1ztKrm/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510713/CGTN_True_colors_shown_crisis.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN78625 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Politica_E_PA crisis can make Pechino can to
Vedi anche
ADNKRONOS
Meloni, proposta a Draghi: "Incontro periodico con FdI"
Draghi: "Stato investa su donne e possibilità avere figli"
Papa Francesco: "Bene assegno unico per figli"
Caso Gregoretti, Salvini non sarà processato: il punto
Elezioni Comunali
Meloni: "Bertolaso e Albertini? Ottimi candidati, nessun veto"
ADNKRONOS
Meloni: "Draghi più chiusurista di Conte"
ADNKRONOS
Copasir, Meloni: "Incredibile comportamento di Casellati e Fico"
ADNKRONOS
Meloni: "Il mio libro? Almeno critiche su chi sono davvero"
ADNKRONOS
Migranti, Meloni a Draghi: "Politica umana non è far fare miliardi a scafisti"
Maxi operazione contro streaming illegale, stop a 80% del flusso in Italia
Eurispes, Mattiacci: "Ricostruire il Paese con un orizzonte di lungo periodo"
Pfizer e seconda dose, Palù: "Decidono enti regolatori"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza