Sabato 19 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:26
Covid, in Gb oltre 10mila contagi in un giorno

Covid, Crisanti: "Non ci sarà terza ondata"

Funerale Merlo, Francesca Verdini vs Selvaggia Lucarelli

Roma, si aggira per stazione Termini con un coltello: arrestato

Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot vola a 44 milioni

Crisanti: "Politici italiani non hanno spina dorsale"

Report, Ranucci-Nobili: botta e risposta dopo sentenza Tar

Covid, Figliuolo: "Immunizzazione 80% vaccinabili a settembre"

Euro 2020, Portogallo-Germania 2-4: poker tedesco, Ronaldo ko

Biden, è morto il cane Champ

Report, ricorso Rai a Consiglio di Stato dopo sentenza Tar

Atp Queen's, Berrettini in finale

CGTN: What does a people-centered philosophy mean for China?

18 giugno 2021 | 21.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In China's fight against COVID-19, more than 39 million members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) fought the virus on the frontline while over 13 million volunteers rendered their services at the community level. Nearly 400 of them laid down their lives in the process of saving others.

United as one and determined to save every life at all costs, China has been one of the most successful in containing the virus.

This is one vivid example that demonstrates China's commitment to a people-centered philosophy.

Rooted in history

Adherence to a people-centered philosophy has been the key to CPC's success in the past 100 years. From 57 members represented by 13 deputies at the first National Congress in 1921, the CPC has grown into a 91-million-strong entity that governs a country of 1.4 billion people.

Laying the basis of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the CPC led China to overcome obstacles in the way of its development, helping it stand on its feet and grow stronger till it eventually became the world's second-largest economy.

"People are the creators of history. They are the fundamental force that determines our Party and the country's future," said Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Commitment to the world

As COVID-19 continues to ravage the world, many countries have restricted grain exports. Resultantly, the number of people facing acute food insecurity hit 155 million last year – the highest in last five years.

However, China is doing its part to ensure global food security by reducing grain imports and moderately increasing the exports of wheat and rice. It also continues to assist other developing countries within the framework of South-South cooperation.

Domestically, China met its poverty alleviation target by the end of 2020, lifting nearly 100 million people out of poverty over the past eight years.

In the next five years, China plans to take a series of measures, such as improving people's incomes, boosting employment and building a high-quality education system.

"To ensure that the people enjoy a happy life is the ultimate goal of all our work and is an important manifestation of our Party's fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly," Xi said.

Xi has constantly urged the CPC members to stay true to the Party's founding mission, which is to serve the people.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-12/What-does-a-people-centric-philosophy-mean-for-China--10bpBSe50hG/index.html

