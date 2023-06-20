Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:48 Titanic, il contratto pre missione: tre firme su "possibile morte"

10:38 Ucraina, Biden: "Minaccia Russia su uso armi nucleari è reale"

10:35 Firenze, clochard accoltellato alla gola: gravissimo

09:56 Migranti, Mattarella: "Non ignorare loro dramma, umanità e Costituzione lo impongono"

09:48 Sciopero aerei, oggi lo stop: voli garantiti, rimborso

09:36 Titanic, chi sono i dispersi del sottomarino scomparso

09:31 Velletri, omicidio in carcere al termine di una lite tra detenuti

09:17 Milano, sequestravano clienti e dipendenti banche per rapinarle: 5 arresti

09:10 Benzina, oggi prezzi ancora in salita

08:36 Solstizio d'estate 2023, cos'è e quando cade quest'anno

08:01 Titanic, corsa contro il tempo per trovare sottomarino disperso

07:51 Ucraina, da Kiev a Leopoli: attacchi notturni in tutto il Paese

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: Xi Jinping urges actions to stabilize and improve China-U.S. relations

20 giugno 2023 | 05.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, the second and last day of the top U.S. diplomat's visit to China.

During the meeting, Xi urged actions to stabilize and improve China-U.S. relations, and emphasized that whether the two countries can find the right way to get along bears on the future and destiny of humanity.

"Planet Earth is big enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China and the United States," he said.

The Chinese, like the Americans, are "dignified, confident and self-reliant" people, and they both have the right to pursue a better life, Xi stressed.

The common interests of the two countries should be valued, and their respective success is an opportunity for each other, not a threat, he said.

'World needs stable China-U.S. ties'

Noting that the international community is concerned about the current state of the relations, Xi said it does not want to see conflict or confrontation between China and the U.S. or choose sides between them.

"The two countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, and handle China-U.S. relations properly," urged the Chinese leader.

"In this way, they may contribute to global peace and development, and help make the world, which is changing and turbulent, more stable, certain and constructive," he added.

Blinken said U.S. President Joe Biden believes that the U.S. and China have an obligation to responsibly manage their relations, which is in the interest of both countries and the world.

Translating Bali common understandings into actions

When Xi and Biden held their first in-person talks as heads of state on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) Summit on the Indonesian island of Bali last November, both sides agreed to take actions to take China-U.S. relations back to the track of stable development.

During Monday's meeting with Blinken, the Chinese president reiterated that the two countries need to remain committed to the common understandings he and Biden had reached in Bali, and translate the positive statements into actions so as to stabilize and improve China-U.S. relations.

He noted that major-country competition does not represent the trend of the times, much less can it solve America's own problems or the challenges facing the world.

"China respects U.S. interests and does not seek to challenge or displace the United States," said Xi. "In the same vein, the United States needs to respect China and must not hurt China's legitimate rights and interests."

China always hopes to see a sound and steady China-U.S. relationship and believes that the two major countries can overcome various difficulties and find the right way to get along based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he added.

Blinken said the U.S. is committed to returning to the agenda set by the two presidents in Bali.

The United States stands by the commitments made by Biden, namely it does not seek a new Cold War, it does not seek to change China's system, its alliances are not directed at China, it does not support "Taiwan independence," and it does not seek conflict with China, reiterated Blinken.

He added, the U.S. side looks forward to having high-level engagement with the Chinese side, keeping open lines of communication, responsibly managing differences, and pursuing dialogue, exchanges and cooperation.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told CGTN on Monday that it was an important step for China and the U.S. to stabilize their relations as both sides agreed to take the business and people-to-people exchanges back to normal following Blinken's visit.

Monday's meeting was the first time a U.S. secretary of state had met the Chinese president since 2018. Blinken is the senior most U.S. official to visit China since Biden took office in early 2021.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-19/Xi-Jinping-urges-actions-to-stabilize-and-improve-China-U-S-relations-1kLNJcMwSwE/index.html

Photo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IklA-GUFeqY

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-xi-jinping-urges-actions-to-stabilize-and-improve-china-us-relations-301854895.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Great Hall of the People in Beijing top U.S. Stati Uniti d'America Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Compravendite immobiliari in Italia, i dati
News to go
Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incidente Casal Palocco, youtuber chiudono canale social
News to go
Naufragio migranti, oggi lutto nazionale in Pakistan
News to go
Bari, estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso: 11 arresti
News to go
Alberghi e ristoranti, la classifica delle città con i maggiori rincari
News to go
Riforma giustizia, scontro tra Nordio e Anm
News to go
Peskov: "Accordo sul grano non ha prospettive"
News to go
M5S, ancora polemiche per le parole di Grillo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza