Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:23 Covid oggi Liguria, 815 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 3 gennaio

18:02 Covid oggi Emilia, 8.014 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 3 gennaio

18:01 Pd, Letta chiude caso D'Alema. Sul Colle atteso incontro con Conte e Speranza

17:33 Totocalcio 2022, torna la schedina: come si gioca, come si vince

17:23 Covid oggi Italia, 68.052 contagi e 140 morti: bollettino 3 gennaio

17:19 Covid oggi Lazio, 5.614 contagi e 15 morti. A Roma 2.961 nuovi casi

17:01 Variante Omicron Gb, Johnson: "Pressione su Sanità sarà considerevole"

16:58 Variante Omicron Italia, Galli: "Possibili 200mila contagi al giorno"

16:34 Covid oggi Sardegna, 543 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 3 gennaio

16:23 Covid Pescara oggi, tre neonati in terapia intensiva

16:21 Covid oggi Campania, 6.653 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 3 gennaio

16:06 Covid e scuola, rientro non slitta: in classe il 10 gennaio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN - Exceptionally significant 2021: How China prepared for building a modern socialist country

03 gennaio 2022 | 13.41
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year of 2021 was undoubtedly extraordinary for China. It marked the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) period (2021-2025). It was also a year during which the time frames for materializing China's two centenary goals – building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and building a great modern socialist country in all respects – made their historic convergence.

"The past year has been a year of exceptional significance," said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his 2022 New Year address.

How did China make full preparations last year to embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country?

A good start

China's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded the 100-trillion-yuan (about $15.42 trillion) threshold in 2020, official data released on January 18, 2021 showed.

In early January, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

He called on the over 190 provincial and ministerial-level officials in attendance to strive for a good start in fully building a modern socialist country.

About two weeks later, chairing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi reiterated the need to ensure sound economic and social development, as the "first step" of the 14th Five-Year Plan was crucial.

Later in March, China unveiled the final version of its national development blueprint for the next five and 15 years, with focuses on sustainable economic growth, the "dual circulation" economic growth pattern, innovation-driven industrial systems and rural area development.

"Throughout the year, we have put in our efforts, contributed our part, and received much in return," Xi said when sending New Year greetings to the Chinese people.

The guidance of new development philosophy

Compared with previous five-year plans (FYPs), the 14th FYP conveys a new development paradigm – no numerical GDP growth target but more focus on balanced and sustainable development with the domestic market as the mainstay.

The new development philosophy is based on an innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development that will guide and pave the way for putting high-quality development in practice.

Putting innovation at the center of its modernization drive, China made various scientific and technological breakthroughs such as the launch of the crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13, the landing of the Mars probe Tianwen-1 on the red planet, advancement in the chip-making industry and leaps in quantum computing.

In 2021, Xi inspected several sci-tech companies, where he repeatedly highlighted the importance of self-reliance and self-strengthening in high-level sci-tech innovation.

As going green is a hallmark of high-quality development, the past year also witnessed achievements in this area. China has seen across-the-board improvements in its eco-environment amid the country's intensifying efforts to spur green development, according to the China Environment Report 2020 published by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment in May.

The ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, as a major national strategy, was a vivid demonstration of China's endeavors in promoting ecological civilization.

In October of last year, China released an outline for the Yellow River Basin's protection and development through 2030, serving as a guide for policy-making and engineering project planning in the basin to address challenges.

Since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, the Chinese president has visited all of the provinces and autonomous regions in the basin, sharing his concerns about China's "Mother River." In less than a year from August 2019 to June 2020 alone, he inspected the Yellow River Basin four times.

"In the passage of time, we have seen and experienced a resilient and dynamic China, a country with its amicable and respectable people, a country developing rapidly with each passing day, and a country making continual progress in all its undertakings," Xi said on Friday in his New Year address.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-03/How-did-China-prepare-in-2021-for-building-a-modern-socialist-country--16uwrdXNaY8/index.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT it was it marked it .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Mascherine Ffp2, ecco quanto costeranno in farmacia
News to go
Covid, governatore De Luca per rinvio riapertura scuole
News to go
Caro bollette, stangata per luce e gas
News to go
Air Italy, partite lettere licenziamento per oltre 1300 lavoratori
News to go
Quirinale, elezioni: attesa per annuncio data
News to go
Covid India, al via vaccinazione degli adolescenti
News to go
Super green pass per tutti i lavoratori, verso obbligo?
News to go
Saldi invernali al via, consigli per evitare 'fregature'
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Italia sempre più gialla, Green pass sul lavoro: il punto
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Torna il freddo, previsioni meteo prima settimana 2022
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza