Martedì 02 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:23
CGTN：Global Action Initiative 2021 - Project Earth

02 novembre 2021 | 12.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change is the greatest threat of our time. Scorching temperatures, rising sea levels and deadly storms are becoming increasingly common as the world grapples with its impact.

China Media Group (CMG) is launching a special event to highlight the perils of the climate crisis with an in-depth look at the unfolding catastrophe, the race against time to find new ideas and solutions, and the role of global leaders as well as today's youth.

Day One will focus on the big picture. We'll examine the impact of climate change and highlight China's targets to address climate change and its actions to achieve green growth with a multilateral approach.

Shen Haixiong, the president of CMG, will deliver a kick-off speech and is expected to stress the importance of the media's role in responding to climate change. Qin Gang, Chinese Ambassador to the US, will answer questions on climate change and the need for Sino-U.S. cooperation.

Day One will also feature keynote speeches from global leaders including the President of Sierra Leone urging the world to embrace a multilateral approach to finding solutions. Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir will lay out her country's success in slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

We will also hear from the environment ministers of Ecuador and Egypt, senior officials from the IMF, the World Bank, United Nations and other international organizations.

Over the next five days, the "GAI 2021" will discuss the current status and challenges of the global response to climate change in five specific areas, including "the actual impact of climate change on the global environment," "the importance of biodiversity," "media's responsibility", "individuals actions" and "young people's responsibilities and roles."

As part of our event, we will premiere the five-episode climate documentary series - "Zero Hour", examining the impact of the climate crisis across the world. We'll hear from young people who are putting forward ideas and solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

For five days, a documentary episode will follow the special program on a daily basis. Day One will feature "Climate Change in China", highlighting the efforts by China to become carbon neutral in less than 40 years. We will also showcase innovations and creative solutions featuring Chinese students around the world who are developing new methods to green deserts, tackle drought and bridge governments and cultures.

To watch the live broadcast of the program in real time, please click https://www.cgtn.com/tv

For more information, please follow https://america.cgtn.com/gai/gai.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676503/CGTN.jpg

 

in Evidenza