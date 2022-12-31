Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Dicembre 2022
09:04 Capodanno 2023 con il caldo, sarà come in primavera: ecco dove

08:56 Udine, incendio in comunità per ragazzi: morto 17enne

08:29 Ucraina, Kiev: 200 soldati Russia uccisi a Kherson in un giorno

08:23 Covid, Ronzulli: "No a messaggio da liberi tutti, errore inserire norme in decreto rave"

08:11 Corea del Nord, lanciati altri 3 missili balistici a corto raggio

07:48 2022, 'staffetta' Draghi-Meloni: a Palazzo Chigi la prima donna premier

07:33 Siria, Turchia ritirerà sue truppe dal nord

07:21 Vivienne Westwood, Assange chiederà permesso per partecipare ai funerali

07:11 2022, da Mattarella bis a Meloni premier: un anno di politica

06:59 Covid, 2022 addio con lo 'spettro' della Cina e di Gryphon

06:57 Meteo in Italia, cosa succede dopo Capodanno 2023? Le previsioni fino alla Befana

23:59 Usa, arrestato il presunto killer dei 4 studenti università Idaho

comunicato stampa

CGTN：How do emergency wards in China cope with increasing COVID patients?

31 dicembre 2022 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-year-old Qu Fucheng was waiting for his COVID-19 treatment in Wuhan Zhongnan Hospital when his son realized how crowded the emergency department was.

"My father was in very critical condition at home, " the son told CGTN, frowning. "If something had happened to him because I didn't handle the situation well, I don't know how I would ever have been able to forgive myself."

The deputy head of the department said they had seen "a significant increase" in the number of patients, while most of the severely ill were senior people with underlying diseases.

In a bid to leave no patient unattended, the emergency department converted the emergency observation room into a buffer zone to reduce waiting time.

And that's where Qu Fucheng was transferred to.

"Seeing my father's serious condition, the doctors immediately took him to one of the beds," the son said. "I thought it wouldn't have gone that smoothly when I was at home."

To treat as many patients as possible, all medical personnel and equipment have worked around the clock with full "combat effectiveness." After receiving first aid treatment, Qu's condition soon saw some improvement.

Head nurse Tian Yu told CGTN that a buffer zone is not enough to smooth the workflow, adding that a good workflow is critical for the emergency department.

No "hospital run"

Such measures are being taken in many emergency wards across China, as the country saw an increase in COVID patients after lifting some of the COVID restrictions.

Some worried there will be too many patients for the hospitals to host, leading to a so-called "hospital run" like a bank run during an economic crisis. Luckily this didn't happen thanks to timely adjustments in hospitals.

Cities like Beijing built more temporary fever clinics, while others like Chongqing expanded existing fever-treating department and reassigned doctors from other departments to support COVID treatment.

Online solution

The Chinese government also expanded online medical services for COVID-19 patients on December 12. Areas like Beijing, Zhejiang and Hunan have already put the new policy into practice.

"The online medical services can provide consultation and medication guidance for more patients who stay at home," Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under NHC, told China Media Group. "Prescriptions can be made online and drugs would be delivered offline, which can ease the pressure of visiting doctors offline, and avoid crowds in hospitals to reduce the risk of cross-infections."

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-30/How-do-emergency-wards-in-China-cope-with-increasing-COVID-patients--1gaC64zlYv6/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975870/CGTN_Emergency_Ward.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtnhow-do-emergency-wards-in-china-cope-with-increasing-covid-patients-301711643.html

in Evidenza