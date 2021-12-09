Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:39 Covid, Capua: "Se con vaccini avanti così a Natale sarà una festa"

19:29 Mattarella firma 7 provvedimenti di clemenza individuale

19:25 Covid, contagi alla Scala: sui social è polemica e scatta l'hashtag #ScalaInfetta

18:57 Covid oggi Lombardia, Fontana: "Resta zona bianca"

18:41 Variante Omicron, sintomi lievi e meno ricoveri: dati e news Sudafrica

18:37 Trapianto di midollo osseo da donatore, una guida per pazienti e caregiver

18:37 Vaccino 5-11 anni Lombardia, Bertolaso: "Anche il giorno di Natale"

18:32 Eutanasia, via libera a testo in commissione. Lunedì in aula alla Camera

18:08 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.486 contagi e 20 morti. A Milano 415 nuovi casi

17:53 Obbligo vaccinale, in Austria multe fino a 3.600 euro

17:44 Covid Gb oggi, quasi 51mila contagi e 148 morti in un giorno

17:39 Varriale, nuova denuncia: "Io vittima di folle gelosia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chairman of Unilumin Declares 11 Million Share Donation to Unilumin Foundation

09 dicembre 2021 | 15.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-leading Shenzhen-based LED enterprise Unilumin Group, issued a public announcement. Unilumin's Chairman Lin Mingfeng signed an agreement to donate his private equity of 11 million shares of Unilumin stock (worth nearly RMB 100 million according to the transaction price on the settlement day) to the Unilumin Foundation, for charitable purposes.

Through an open letter, Lin Mingfeng explained the donation's intention. He mentioned the hard experience of his rural childhood, and attributes his success to the open policy in China and also the support from his colleagues. He hopes to light up rural roads with street lamps provided by Unilumin's leading edge in LED lighting and display, so as to give back to society.  

Besides the Chairman's donation, Unilumin Group has always been committed to CSR. To fight Covid-19, for example, Unilumin created a global endowment consisting of 5 million yuan and supplies.

Early in 2017, Lin Mingfeng and his colleagues had the idea of engaging in public welfare, establishing the Unilumin Foundation in Shenzhen thereafter. Since then, he's noticed that making Unilumin Foundation a platform for Unilumin's stakeholders to demonstrate their philanthropy, and thus make the foundation thrive. As a result, he decided to donate his private equity of 11 million shares of Unilumin to the Unilumin Foundation to enrich the foundation's capital pool and motivate more Unilumin people to participate in charity.

Lin Mingfeng said that he bears primary responsibility for running the company well and providing excellent products and services to Unilumin's customers, and at the same time, maintaining ESG responsibility. In the future, the Unilumin Foundation will focus on "rural revitalization, medical assistance, student assistance and teaching assistance" and seek an innovative public welfare model of sustainable development.

Contact: Estella Yan, estella.yan@unilumin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706520/image_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705313/2.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Global leading Shenzhen based LED Unilumin's Chairman Lin Mingfeng private equity Donation
Vedi anche
News to go
Amazon, sanzione per oltre 1 miliardo dall'Antitrust
News to go
Padova, maxi sequestro di fuochi d'artificio e luminarie
News to go
Caso Marò, procura di Roma chiede archiviazione
News to go
Addio a Lina Wertmuller, la regista aveva 93 anni
News to go
Medicinali pericolosi, scatta sequestro della Gdf in aeroporto
News to go
"Covid più grande crisi globale per bimbi in 75 anni"
News to go
Variante Omicron, cosa dicono i primi studi Pfizer
News to go
Caso Prosek, la lettera della filiera vitivinicola italiana all'Ue
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 8 dicembre
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Massimo Ferrero, oggi interrogatorio di garanzia
News to go
Tredicesima torna a crescere nel 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza