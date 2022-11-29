Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:51
comunicato stampa

Challenge new enemies in MIR4! New raid and boss raid revealed!

29 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade's blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 revealed a new raid and boss raid on Nov 29.

In Vipergeist Prison, the new 14th stage of the raid, Lv. 165 monsters appear whereas in Claydoh GEN, the 10th stage of boss raid, a Lv. 160 boss monster appears. 

In Claydoh GEN, the boss attacks frequently by swinging a long sword, summoning Claydoh Witch Doctor and forming a dust storm all at once. To fight back, users need to fight together and have high HP.

Through this update, users can experience more challenging raid and boss raid contents. Epic Blue Dragon Statue, Rare Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone, Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone, and other rewards are given upon defeating the raid for the first time.

Antidemon Chamber is available on the 6-8th floor of Magic Square. When players attack monsters in the chamber, they can deal more damage with their Antidemon Power and acquire greater EXP through battles.

New monthly check-in event "Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in" has also been updated. This event runs until December 27th and users can receive various items such as Vigor Pills for rapid growth, Dragon Sphere Summon Tickets and Hell Raid Tickets.

From my battle, to our war! Check out the official website for more info on MIR4.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957133/image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848100/MIR4_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/challenge-new-enemies-in-mir4-new-raid-and-boss-raid-revealed-301688395.html

