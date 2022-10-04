Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:33 Governo, Messina (Assarmatori): "Ministero Mare? Solo se non svuotato di deleghe"

13:28 Ucraina, Times: "Putin pensa a test nucleare al confine"

13:21 Ajax-Napoli: dove vedere la partita oggi in tv e in streaming

13:16 Bollette raddoppiate in parrocchia, le 'ricette' di preti e Vescovi

13:14 Morra: "Non c'è differenza tra governo Draghi e futuro governo Meloni"

12:53 Inter-Barcellona: dove vederla oggi in tv, in chiaro e in streaming

12:51 Iran, morte Mahsa e repressione proteste: Italia e 5 Paesi Ue per sanzioni

12:50 Covid, scienziati Usa: "Zuppa di varianti guiderà prossima ondata"

12:30 Wurstel contaminati, morto per meningite da Listeria ad Alessandria

12:21 Ucraina, Mattarella: "Il dialogo fermi la spirale di guerra"

12:19 Covid, Ciccozzi: "Con varianti Omicron no rischi, ma non sarà sempre così"

12:07 Nobel Fisica 2022 a Aspect, Clauser e Zeilinger

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Challenge the Highest Level of ! A New Content, Hell Raid, Unveiled

04 ottobre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade unveiled Hell Raid, a new content for its masterpiece MMORPG <MIR4> on October 4, 2022.

Hell Raid, a hard-mode combat content for level 90 or higher players, is much more difficult than the Boss Raid. Up to 15 players can participate to fight a powerful boss monster and followers.

More participants come with a higher likelihood of gaining higher benefits. If six or more players participate, there is a chance to acquire Tier 1 Epic Secondary Weapons and Earrings, Divine Oil of Blessing, and five kinds of Tributes used to enhance Mystique.

Hell Raid consists of multiple stages based on three monster levels – level 100, 120, and 140, and only players with a Hell Raid Ticket can enter.

Within 15 minutes, players can challenge a level 140 monster to grab the chance for further enhancement.

In addition, a Special Enhancement function was added where players can upgrade Epic or higher items such as Magic Stone, Spectrumite, Spirit Treasure and Mystical Piece. Dragonsteel, Darksteel and Enhancement Stones are needed to enhance items and players can use Oil of Blessing to increase the chance of enhancement.

Furthermore, a Transcend system has been added in which players can increase the stats of legendary spirits to level 4. When the level is notched up through the Transcend system, a slot for adding Spirit Treasure is added and unique stats are enhanced.

More details about <MIR4> can be found on its official website and community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913555/MIR4_image_Hell_Raid.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848100/MIR4_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/challenge-the-highest-level-of-mir4-a-new-content-hell-raid-unveiled-301639648.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Wemade unveiled Hell raid challenge Highest Level Seul
Vedi anche
News to go
Corea del Nord lancia missile che sorvola Giappone, scatta l'allarme
News to go
Iran, Farnesina al lavoro per liberare Alessia Piperno
News to go
Caro luce e gas, proteste in tutta Italia: bruciate le bollette
News to go
Caro bollette frena lo smart working, luce e gas costano troppo
News to go
Oscar, la Russia non parteciperà
News to go
Elezioni Brasile, ballottaggio Lula-Bolsonaro
News to go
Iran, la protesta arriva nelle università
News to go
Annessioni Russia, convocati gli ambasciatori di Mosca
News to go
Nasa: si punta a lancio Artemis tra 12 e 27 novembre
News to go
Ucraina, Papa all'Angelus si appella a Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Indonesia, strage allo stadio dopo la partita
News to go
Brasile, al voto per eleggere nuovo presidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza