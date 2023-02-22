Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Un anno di guerra, Ucraina: "Russia prepara nuovo attacco"

21:17 Von Der Leyen arrivata a Palermo

20:26 Europa League, Allegri: "Nantes-Juve è come una finale"

20:03 Oristano, 13enne uccisa a coltellate: arrestata la madre

20:00 Andrea Bocelli ricorda Mario Mulas: "Grande fotografo e artista gentile e geniale"

18:58 Meta, procura Milano indaga su presunta evasione da 870 milioni

18:29 Roma, 46enne gambizzato in casa da due uomini

18:07 Evasione fiscale per 90 mld, crediti inesistenti e sequestri: tutti i numeri della Gdf

18:02 Europa League, il Nantes provoca la Juve: "Ridicola se perde con noi"

17:30 Cospito, Nordio: "Delmastro? Velleitaria ipotesi dimissioni: non dipendono da pm"

17:20 Ricerca, Nobel Parisi plaude nomina Zerial allo Human Technopole di Milano

16:59 Attacco hacker a Italia: colpiti siti ministeri, imprese e banche

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chalmers uses Life Cykel's functional shrooms as his secret weapon to optimize body for upcoming fight with Mayweather

22 febbraio 2023 | 23.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to fight Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition fight to be held at the O2 in London on Saturday 25 February 2023.

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Both sides have been training hard for the fight and the pressure is on "Money" Mayweather to keep his legendary unbeaten boxing record against the lovable local MMA fighter, "The Joker" Aaron Chalmers. Mayweather retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record of 50-0, which included 27 knockout wins, and 15 title wins. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF). Chalmers, also known for his time on MTV's Geordie Show, won his professional boxing debut last June after putting together an MMA record of 5-2.2.

"To get a chance this late in your career is a gift. I'm excited to see what I can do against the best in the world, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Make no mistake, I'm going in there and putting it all on the line. Thanks to Life Cykel for getting me in the best shape of my career. I'm coming to win" Chalmers said.

Recently, Boxing and MMA fighters have been forming much closer marketing relationships with Jake Paul, Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou who are all expressing interest in mixed fight contracts for future Boxing and MMA fights to come. The fighting industry has been seeing massive growth over recent years and keeps rising in popularity.1

One thing is for certain with this fight: the stakes are high as the battle between Boxing and MMA fighters gets more intense with both camps having a view of where the sports are going.

Tickets for the event are nearly sold out and can purchased here. Event starts at 6:30 PM.

About Life Cykel functional mushrooms

Life Cykel is an evolutionary mushroom biotechnology company that is harnessing the great potential that mushrooms possess. Life Cykel's mission is to deliver the highest possible ethos attached to incredible, professional products to those that wish to upgrade their wellness and live their best life. Such products include their world-famous full spectrum double liquid extracts infused with wild harvested Australian Kakadu Plum.

www.lifecykel.com

Watch Life Cykel/Aaron Chalmers performance videos here.

For more information contact info@lifecykel.com.

References

1)  https://www.glofox.com/blog/martial-arts-business-statistics/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chalmers-uses-life-cykels-functional-shrooms-as-his-secret-weapon-to-optimize-body-for-upcoming-fight-with-mayweather-301753764.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN21684 en US Altro Alimentazione Sport Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza shrooms as his held at is set set
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Putin si prepara ad altra guerra, non a pace"
News to go
Venezia, bassa marea record
News to go
Ex Ilva, Senato approva conversione decreto
News to go
Zelensky vs Berlusconi, Forza Italia: "Tiepida reazione Meloni"
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante: il 'no' dell’utente va registrato subito
News to go
Ancona, truffa per oltre 15 mln di euro: operazione 'Ghost Broker'
News to go
Champions League, stasera Inter-Porto
News to go
Russia-Cina, a Mosca Lavrov incontra Wang Yi
News to go
Pari Opportunità, Roccella: "Verso codice deontologico per le imprese"
News to go
Recovery Facility Fund, Ue: erogati 144 miliardi
News to go
Caso Saman, Nordio firma rogatoria per videoconferenza padre al processo
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "In ballo i valori della democrazia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza