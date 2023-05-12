Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:55 Carta d'identità elettronica, da oggi accesso a servizi digitali più facile

11:52 Pechino Express, vincono Joe Bastianich e Andrea Belfiore. Record di ascolti per la finale

11:38 Natalità, Scannapieco: "Non è accettabile il gender pay gap"

11:34 Urso: "La natalità è ricchezza morale e di conseguenza materiale"

10:47 Ucraina, domani incontro Mattarella-Zelensky

10:30 Ucraina, inviato speciale Cina lunedì a Kiev e poi a Mosca

10:23 Cori razzisti contro Vlahovic, Daspo per 9 tifosi Atalanta

09:57 Natalità, Papa Francesco: "Affitti proibitivi, cultura nemica della famiglia"

09:38 Caso Open, Renzi: "Uscirò da questo processo con la fedina pulita"

09:31 Cinema, Geracitano: "Felici per David Donatello effetti speciali, difficile resa Tevere in secca"

09:25 Natalità, Meloni: "Parlare di famiglia è atto rivoluzionario"

09:21 Carburanti, continua calo prezzi benzina e diesel

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Changan Auto's Robust Growth Momentum Firmly Accelerates International Expansion

12 maggio 2023 | 10.59
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHONGQING, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of May 8, the Annual Performance Briefing of Changan Auto was held. At the briefing, Changan Auto presented its 2022 annual performance, provided planning and strategic interpretation of company's future development.

Changan Auto's sales volume in 2022 reached 2.346 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 2%, reaching a new high in five years. Among them, NEV sales increased 160.5% year-on-year to 284,000 units. Changan Auto achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 7.798 billion in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 119.52%, with a continuous growth momentum in operational quality and an upward trend in value creation ability. Changan Auto managed to produce outstanding results in both sales volume and profit.

Looking forward, Changan Auto will accelerate the development of new energy vehicles, expand internationally, and firmly transform into an intelligent low-carbon travel technology company. Currently, Changan Auto has released its overseas strategy of Vast Ocean Plan, which will promote overseas development by accelerating the "Five Major Layouts." This includes accelerating layouts in Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific region, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), achieving "one policy for one region, one policy for one country," and launching no less than 30 global products by 2025. The plan is to break through 3,000 overseas market outlets. By 2030, Changan Auto aims to achieve the goal of "Four Ones": overseas investment breaking through $10 billion, annual overseas sales volume exceeding 1.2 million units, overseas business employees exceeding 10,000 people, and becoming a world-class automobile brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075684/image_5003628_25470621.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-autos-robust-growth-momentum-firmly-accelerates-international-expansion-301823124.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Changan Auto presented its Changan Auto provided planning briefing
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky in arrivo in Italia
News to go
Gaza, nuovi razzi e raid: il conflitto non si ferma
News to go
Natalità, Meloni e Papa Francesco agli Stati Generali
News to go
L'auto elettrica stenta a decollare, costi alti in Italia
News to go
Città dove si mangia meglio al mondo, 15 italiane in classifica
News to go
Musei, arriva 'Ad Arte' la piattaforma del ministero per gestire le biglietterie
News to go
Asti, si fingevano tecnici per rapinare gli anziani: arrestati padre e 2 figli
News to go
Caro affitti, in arrivo 660 milioni per nuovi posti letto per studenti
News to go
Natalità, Mattarella: "Nascita di un figlio è speranza di continuità"
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, primo via libera Parlamento Ue a nuove regole
News to go
Bonus retrofit auto 2023, ecco cos’è e chi può richiederlo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza