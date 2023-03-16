Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 19:21
comunicato stampa

Charlie Whitlock joins XTX Markets as Head of Americas Distribution

16 marzo 2023 | 13.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XTX Markets today announces that Charlie Whitlock is joining the firm as Head of Americas Distribution.

Charlie will be based in XTX's New York office and will be responsible for growing XTX's single dealer platform (SDP) business in the U.S.

LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XTX Markets is pleased to announce that Charlie Whitlock is joining the firm as Head of Americas Distribution. Charlie brings 25 years of financial markets experience to the role. He was previously at Credit Suisse where he was a Managing Director and Head of America's AES Sales. Prior to that he worked at ITG and J.P. Morgan, where he was Head of America's Electronic Sales.

By relying on price innovation rather than speed, XTX has been able to provide world class liquidity across asset classes not only on exchange, but also directly to end clients. After cultivating a robust franchise both on and off-exchange in FX as well as European equities, XTX continues to expand its global footprint with U.S. equities via its SDP. Clients can now interact directly with XTX's unique interest resulting in a higher level of liquidity and improved trade performance. XTX's interest to trade is generated entirely from its own risk capital. There is no recycling of pricing or skews generated off the back of client flows.

XTX accounts for over 5% of on-exchange U.S. equities volumes* and is also the largest European equities systematic internaliser and has maintained this no.1 status for 3 years running**.

Eric Swanson, CEO XTX Americas at XTX Markets, commented, "We're delighted to welcome Charlie to the team with his extensive experience and industry knowledge. He will be a key part of our drive to further grow our equities franchise in the U.S.''Charlie will start at XTX on the 3rd April 2023.

About XTX Markets:

XTX Markets is a leading algorithmic trading firm which partners with counterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues globally to provide liquidity in the Equity, FX, Fixed Income, Futures and Commodity markets. XTX has over 190 employees based in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai, Yerevan and Singapore.

XTX is consistently a top 5 liquidity provider globally in FX (Euromoney 2018-present) and is also the largest European equities (systematic internaliser) liquidity provider (Rosenblatt FY 2020-present).

In a changing world XTX Markets is at the forefront of making financial markets fairer and more efficient for all.

*Based on market/exchange data and XTX's own figures**Figures from Rosenblatt: https://www.rblt.com/market-structure-reports

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930014/3941090/XTX_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charlie-whitlock-joins-xtx-markets-as-head-of-americas-distribution-301774102.html

