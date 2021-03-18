Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 13:24
"Charm of Jiangsu" celebrated the 2021 Chinese New Year with overseas fans online

18 marzo 2021 | 12.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANJING, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 2021 Chinese New Year, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has elaborately planned and produced an online 2021 Happy Chinese New Year themed event. The activities were various and full of Jiangsu features, including music, dance, intangible cultural heritages, and acrobatics. Through online performances and exhibitions, global audiences fully experienced the glamor of the Chinese New Year and the "Charm of Jiangsu" at home.

Overseas social media matrix expands the impact of the event. Jiangsu overseas social media account Visit Jiangsu planned and conducted an online activity -- Pick Your Favourite Chinese New Year Show. It invited overseas users to select the most anticipated show on the 2021 Happy Chinese New Year Gala and conducted the gala premieres. The result showed that Kun Opera The Peony Pavilion was the most popular program, with nearly 120,000 views. The total engagement reached 1,057,272. During the holiday, the total number of viewers was 793,511. Through interactive and participatory activities, it celebrated the Chinese New Year with international fans.

Technology makes classical more popular. As the first large-scale original 3D magical acrobatics show in China, Golden Cudgel combined the traditional acrobatics skills with the naked eye 3D technology to set off an extraordinary "acrobatics + magic" show. It's become one of the most popular programs of the 2021 Happy Chinese New Year activity, making Journey to the West even more popular globally.

Intangible cultural heritages show the Charm of Jiangsu. The Jiangsu Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition was held in Sydney at the end of January. Featuring VR technology, it displayed many representative showcases of Jiangsu intangible heritage, such as Nanjing Yun Brocade, Su Embroidery, Qinhuai Lantern Festival, Kun Opera, and Jinling Paper Cutting. It presented the traditional customs and cultural connotations of the Chinese New Year celebrations to Australians. Visitors to the exhibition could feel the happiness, harmony, and sharing of the Chinese New Year from the exquisite artworks.

Cultural exchanges enhance youth friendships. Nanjing Little Red Flower Art Ensemble, a unique name card in cultural exchanges, specially rehearsed and filmed the entire performances, and participated in online Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand, the UK, the United States, the Netherlands, and Germany. In this way, it jointly celebrated the new year online with people from all over the world, especially teenagers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458051/image_1.jpg

 

