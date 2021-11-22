Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Novembre 2021
Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sends out Invitations to the World

22 novembre 2021 | 10.23
To Attract Investment and Talents for the Whole Chain with Industrial Funds of RMB 300 Billion in the Next Five Years

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 3 p.m. last Thursday, Beijing time, an investment promotion and talent introduction convention that has spanned 11 countries and regions with a time difference of 7 hours was held in Chengdu High-Tech Zone. 118 sub-venues were set up around the world, involving key cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, as well as key areas in other countries such as Europe, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The main venue was in the lobby on the 1st floor of the Network Governance Center of Chengdu High-Tech Zone, where the relevant person in charge of Chengdu High-Tech Zone made a comprehensive promotion to the representatives of internationally renowned industry chambers of commerce and associations, think tanks, scientific research institutes, investment ambassadors and investment institutions, embassies and consulates, banks, funds, investment banking and financial institutions from all over the world, as well as "Minshan Action" teams and industry experts.

In the next five years, Chengdu High-Tech Zone will extensively recruit "partners" and launch300 billion yuan in industrial funds through the government investment and leverage of social capital to tailor a life-cycle investment and financing service system from angel investment to listing financing for the growth of enterprises in Chengdu High-Tech Zone, unleash policy dividends to the greatest extent and strive to create industrial peaks with global influence in several segments, so as to provide strong support for building Chengdu High-Tech Zone into a world-class high-tech park.

"By linking various market players and elements such as high-end talents, cutting-edge technologies, leading enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises that play a strong role in reinforcing and supplementing the chain, the industrial investment funds will inject new impetus into the industrial development of Chengdu High-Tech Zone, leading enterprises to enter the capital market, supporting enterprises to integrate with upstream and downstream business of the industrial chain, helping industries in Chengdu High-Tech Zone lay a solid foundation and reinforce the chain, and building a mecca for technological innovation and industrial development". Chengdu High-Tech Zone will uphold the original mission of "developing high technologies and realizing industrialization", grasp the opportunities of the times such as the Belt and Road Initiative, China Western Development in the new era and the construction of Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, actively integrate into the new development pattern of "dual cycle" and take the lead in the construction of the Western China (Chengdu) Science City to help Chengdu accelerate the development of a park city demonstration area that implements the new development concept and accelerate the construction of important growth poles and new drivers for high-quality development across the country.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693791/1.jpg

