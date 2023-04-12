Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 21:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:34 Nomine partecipate, una donna in pole per la guida di Terna

20:15 Roberto Cingolani, chi è l'ex ministro al timone di Leonardo

20:01 Equo compenso è legge, Meloni: "Restituite dignità e giustizia"

19:50 Renzi: "Andrea Ruggieri direttore responsabile Riformista"

18:52 Sciopero personale Trenitalia, stop il 14 aprile: treni a rischio

18:40 Tapiro a Cassano: "Mourinho si infili i trofei nel c..."

17:56 Cosmoprof, le motivazioni degli Awards 2023

17:53 Terzo Polo, Azione e Italia Viva provano a ricomporre

17:29 Manovra stipendi Juve, procura Figc chiude indagini: "Società sleale"

17:26 Manovra stipendi Juve, l'articolo 4: l'accusa di slealtà e le sanzioni

16:59 Ucraina, Kiev smentisce presenza forze speciali Nato

16:52 Attentato Tel Aviv, Alessandro Parini morto per impatto con auto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Completes Acquisition of Amryt Pharma Plc

12 aprile 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

●  Acquisition positions Chiesi to expand patient access to approved treatments and advance efforts to develop new treatments for people living with rare diseases.

PARMA, Italy, DUBLIN and BOSTON, MA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. ("Chiesi"), an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals and healthcare group, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Amryt Pharma Plc ("Amryt") (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases.

"We are excited to add the Amryt family to our company in this acquisition that demonstrates our commitment to rare diseases and aligns with our growth strategy through partnerships beyond internal research and development," said Giacomo Chiesi, head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. "Amryt has unique and clinically differentiated products and additional promising drugs in its pipeline, and, as a benefit corporation certified B Corp, Chiesi has a patient-centric and sustainable model in place to make these treatments available to even more patients who need them. As of today, we are officially joining our forces to bring hope to people in need and look forward to this new chapter in our collective journey."

"This acquisition reflects Chiesi Group's commitment towards patients. Chiesi strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good for society and the planet," said Giuseppe Accogli, CEO of Chiesi Group "Amryt Pharma's team has delivered innovative treatments to rare disease patients with high unmet medical needs. By joining forces and expertise we will be able to grow our capabilities and further strengthen our position to provide a positive impact on patients living with rare diseases."

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system. For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035. With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases.  Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.  For more information on Amryt, including products, please visit www.amrytpharma.com.

Media Contact :

Chiara TravaginRare Communication ManagerMob. +39 348 8818985c.travagin@chiesi.com

Alessio PappagalloPress Office ManagerMob: +39 339 5897483a.pappagallo@chiesi.com 

Jenna UrbanBerry & Company Public Relations1-212-253-8881jurban@berrypr.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiesi-farmaceutici-spa-completes-acquisition-of-amryt-pharma-plc-301795490.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza farmaceutici S.p.A. Completes Acquisition of Amryt Pharma Plc living salotto people living
Vedi anche
News to go
Qatargate, Eva Kaili ai domiciliari con braccialetto elettronico
News to go
Traffico di stupefacenti, 15 arresti a Roma
News to go
Milano, due operai morti sul lavoro
News to go
Ucraina, documenti segreti Usa: invito a cautela da Difesa Gb
News to go
In Def 3 miliardi per ridurre tasse sul lavoro
News to go
Bonus box auto 2023, vantaggi e come richiederlo
News to go
La Polizia di Stato compie 171 anni
News to go
Berlusconi ricoverato, come sta: ultime news
News to go
Champions League, stasera Milan-Napoli
News to go
Migranti, stato di emergenza nazionale per 6 mesi
News to go
Caso Orlandi, oltre 8 ore di colloquio tra fratello Emanuela e Promotore Vaticano
News to go
Crescita Italia 2023, Fmi rialza leggermente stime
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza