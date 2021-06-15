Children's International News Bureau Kicks off at UEFA EURO 2020

MOSCOW, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Football for Friendship: Euro 2020 News Bureau began work on June 11 as part of the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship. It included Young Journalists from Gazprom's Football for Friendship International Children's Social Programme from the countries hosting the Championship.

Young journalists will be there to report on all the championship matches for their millions of peers worldwide. As young ambassadors of the Football for Friendship Programme, they will cover the events of the Championship through the prism of the nine values shared by the millions of Programme participants: friendship, equality, justice, health, peace, loyalty, victory, tradition, and honour.

To be properly equipped for their mission, the Young Journalists will undergo training at the School of Nine Values of the Football for Friendship Programme. In addition to the values mentioned, the classes will focus on current trends in sports journalism and mobile journalism skills. In the field, the Young Journalists will be focussing on the best goal of the Championship and offer their vision of the nominees for the award.

The Football for Friendship: Euro 2020 News Bureau will select the best Young Journalists to cover the Championship Goal Award Ceremony. The award was established by Gazprom as part of its sponsorship of the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship.

About

The Football for Friendship International Children's Social Programme was established by Gazprom in 2013 and is aimed at popularizing universal values among young people through football.

Over nine seasons, Football for Friendship has brought together more than 16,000 participants in 211 countries and regions of the world, has received more than 60 awards for social responsibility, sports, and communications, including three Guinness World Records™ for the most multinational football training session in history, the largest online football event, and for the largest number of virtual stadium visitors in the world.

