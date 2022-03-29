Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:33
comunicato stampa

CHILI publish raises €10 million to help brands and agencies scale their on-brand graphic production

29 marzo 2022 | 15.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- Connected Capital leads investment in Creative Automation platform that saves graphic design professionals time and brings agencies and tech partners new business

CHICAGO and BRUSSELS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHILI publish, the Creative Automation software market leader, today announces it has raised €10 million in a new round of funding led by Connected Capital with participation from existing investors Group MC, Pamica, and PMV. The new financing will be used to accelerate solution and community development, attract new talent, and boost the company's go-to-market and sales operations in the United States and Europe.

 

 

CHILI publisher is a cloud-based Creative Automation platform that enables brands and agencies to create, edit, and share visual content through secure graphic templates — in accordance with brand guidelines — that can be used across in-house teams and agency partners. Agencies large and small and such Fortune 500 brands as Carrefour, Coca-Cola, and Mars in a variety of industries such as retail, FMCG, real estate, automotive, and more depend on CHILI publisher to streamline automated personalization at scale. CHILI publisher is also utilized by MarTech vendors like Sitecore, 4AllPortal, Akeneo, Horizontal, Pimcore, and others to create new revenue streams and offer new value-adding connectors between content platforms.

Creative Tech – future-proofing visuals designed by professionals for professionals

"Consumers increasingly look for compelling visual content across touchpoints, as they navigate through online, social, and on-site marketplaces. Brands and agencies struggle to reach the right people with the right content on the right channel because all too often their design adaptation process takes time, is error-prone and not data-driven," said Kevin Goeminne, CEO at CHILI publish. "CHILI publisher lets brands and agencies simplify and automate on-brand graphic production at scale, saving them time and money in the end-to-end production of that content for both online and offline channels. This investment allows us to grow our solution, team, and community so every professional in any market can create and repurpose professional, on-brand visuals."

"Creative tech is the rapidly evolving space to watch. Brands and agencies are striving to become more productive, adaptive, and scalable. CHILI publish delivers just that by empowering them with a powerful and tailored platform. It gives brands the control and the speed they need to rapidly react to consumer demand trends, both in-store and online," said Geert van Engelen, Managing Partner at Connected Capital, who will join CHILI publish's board of directors. "CHILI publish's relationships with MarTech integration partners and creative service providers, their attention to data security with recent ISO 27001:2017 certification, and a result-focused, solution-driven team makes us excited to contribute to their accelerated expansion." 

Read the complete press release at www.chili-publish.com/press/10M-investment

About CHILI publish  

CHILI publish was founded in 2010 with a single vision: make graphic versioning productive, adaptable, and scalable. Today, hundreds of customers around the globe use CHILI publisher to produce digital and print content at scale and create better customer experiences. With a team of over 75 people, a global ecosystem of integration partners, and offices in Aalst, Belgium, and Chicago, USA, CHILI publish is succeeding in becoming a trusted innovation partner in building the future of creative technology for brands and agencies worldwide.

About Connected Capital

Connected Capital is a leading investor in growth and buy-out stage European B2B SaaS companies. It provides capital and expertise in pure-play SaaS to entrepreneurs in order to accelerate the growth of their businesses. Based in Amsterdam and backed by institutional investors, Connected Capital operates across Europe with over €200 million of capital under management. For more information, please visit www.connectedcapital.nl.

More information at: www.chili-publish.com

Press contacts

Laura BaxterVP Marketing T: +32 2 888 65 11 E: laura@chili-publish.com  

Maya Staels PR Manager M: +32 477 49 24 26 E: maya@chili-publish.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773164/CHILI_publish.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773166/Kevin_Goeminne_and_Bram_Verniest.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773165/CHILI_publish_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

in Evidenza