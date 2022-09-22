Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
comunicato stampa

China CDE Grants CMG901 Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Claudin 18.2-Positive Advanced Gastric & Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

22 settembre 2022 | 12.11
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences (HKEX:02162) announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted CMG901 the Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction(GEJ) cancer which have relapsed and/or are intolerant to prior therapies.

About CMG901

CMG901 is a Claudin 18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed for the treatment of Claudin 18.2-expressing solid tumors. In April 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted CMG901 Fast Track Designation[i] and Orphan Drug Designation[ii] as monotherapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer which are resistant/refractory to prior therapies.

About CDE's Breakthrough Therapy Designation

CDE's Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the clinical development of innovative drugs presenting significant clinical advantages.  A breakthrough therapy must provide effective treatment for a seriously debilitating or life-threatening condition that has no effective therapy or demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies. According to the CDE, BTD provides opportunities for more intensive CDE guidance and discussion with respect to clinical trials and development strategy, and for priority review later.

For additional information, please visit website: http://en.keymedbio.com/

Reference

[i] FDA granted CMG901 fast track designation for unresectable or metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer which have relapsed and/or are refractory to approved therapies. News release. Keymed Biosciences. April 19, 2022. Accessed September 12, 2022. https://prn.to/3jXET0G

[ii] CMG901 for the treatment of gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma was granted the orphan-drug designation by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States. News release. Keymed Biosciences. April 12, 2022. Accessed September 12, 2022. https://prn.to/3vGqR9o

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-cde-grants-cmg901-breakthrough-therapy-designation-for-claudin-18-2-positive-advanced-gastric--gastroesophageal-junction-cancer-301630843.html

