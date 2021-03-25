SHANGHAI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinopharm and Sinovac was delivered on March 18 by China Eastern Airlines from Beijing to the Dominican Republic, according to the Shanghai-based airline.

After 17 hours 34 minutes' flight, the vaccines and syringes traveled 15,988 kilometers to arrive at Santo Domingo, the capital of Dominican Republic.

This is China's first intercontinental chartered cargo flight to deliver COVID-19 vaccines. Eastern Air Logistics Co, the freight unit under China Eastern Airlines, was in charge of this flight.

Dominican Republic Vice-President and Head of Health Cabinet Raquel Pena welcomed the arrival of the Chinese developed vaccines at the airport, saying the Chinese vaccines brought hope to the Dominican Republic's people.

Quite a few countries have expressed their willingness to purchase and use China's COVID-19 vaccines. Shipping via air is the best transportation solution when it comes to convenience, efficiency and safety.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=387528 Caption: China Eastern flies vaccines to Dominican Republic.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474066/Vaccines.jpg