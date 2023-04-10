Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 22:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:16 Pisa-Cagliari, disordini prima della partita: feriti 3 poliziotti

21:48 Def, fonti ministero: nel 2023 Pil +1%, deficit al 4,5%

21:32 Netanyahu: "Israele è sotto attacco terroristico"

21:24 Ezio Greggio, appello alla mamma di Enea: "Torna, ti aiuteremo"

20:51 Frosinone, enorme svastica in piazza a Colli con tappetini del parco giochi

19:03 Berlusconi, Forza Italia tira sospiro di sollievo ma restano nodi nel partito

18:20 Berlusconi, Zangrillo: "Basta fake news, non può alzarsi"

18:09 Evan Gershkovich arrestato in Russia, appello giornali italiani: "Venga subito rilasciato"

17:51 Ultima generazione a Fdi: "Ddl non ci spaventa, pronti anche al carcere"

16:57 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky chiede di parlare con Modi: India aiuti soluzione crisi

16:09 Arriva ddl Fdi contro 'eco-vandali', carcere per chi imbratta beni culturali

15:58 Runner ucciso da orso, la mamma in una lettera: "Lotteremo per rendergli giustizia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Evergrande Group Restructuring Proposal - Creditor Call

10 aprile 2023 | 08.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Overview

White & Case is forming a group of creditors holding offshore debt affected by the restructuring proposal announced by China Evergrande Group on 22 March 2023. Relevant noteholders and lenders are invited to a call at 9:00 a.m. (London time) / 10:00 a.m. (Paris time) / 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on 14 April 2023 to discuss their options.

Restructuring Proposal

China Evergrande Group ("CEG") announced a detailed financial restructuring proposal (the "Proposal") on 22 March 2023 following consultation and negotiation with a limited subset of its creditors. On 3 April 2023, CEG further announced that it had entered into restructuring support agreements ("RSAs") regarding its proposal with the members of an ad hoc group of certain series of notes issued by CEG and its subsidiaries.

CEG intends to implement the Proposal through schemes of arrangement in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The Proposal contemplates the launch of schemes of arrangement by CEG (the "CEG Scheme"), Tianji Holding Limited (the "TJ Scheme") and Scenery Journey Limited.

Affected creditors have been given until 27 April 2023 to sign up to the RSAs if they wish to receive a 0.25% consent fee in the form of new payment-in-kind notes to be issued pursuant to the restructuring proposal (if implemented).

White & Case Call

White & Case will host a conference call on at 9:00 a.m. (London time) / 10:00 a.m. (Paris time) / 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on 14 April 2023 to discuss the Proposal and options for affected creditors. Creditors who are reviewing the Proposal may wish to join this call to discuss their options before they consider signing an RSA.

Creditors eligible to join the call are those classified by CEG in:

1. Class C under the CEG Scheme – see pages 55-56 of the Proposal; and/or

2. the single class of creditors under the TJ Scheme – see page 192 of the Proposal.

Creditors who are members of the existing ad hoc group or who have already signed an RSA will not be eligible to join the call.

Creditors who are interested in joining the call described above should contact CEGCreditors@whitecase.com as soon as possible.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-evergrande-group-restructuring-proposal--creditor-call-301792996.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN65205 en US Altro Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Evergrande Group Restructuring Proposal gruppo New York Group
Vedi anche
News to go
Silvio Berlusconi, il bollettino medico
News to go
Coldiretti: caldo fa aumentare consumo di gelato
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pasquetta, che festa è?
News to go
Polpetta di mammut ottenuta in laboratorio
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Pace per l'amato popolo, luce pasquale sul popolo russo"
News to go
Pasqua 2023, l'Italia tra le mete preferite degli stranieri
News to go
Pasquetta, che fare il 10 aprile 2023
News to go
Pasqua 2023, a tavola tra riti e tradizioni
News to go
Pasqua e uova di cioccolato, le origini della tradizione
News to go
Afghanistan, veto Talebani a donne che lavorano per Onu: mondo condanna
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, procura Roma apre inchiesta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza