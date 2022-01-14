Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:53
19:16 Quirinale, Conte: "Centrodestra non blocchi l'Italia"

18:59 Covid oggi Gb, bollettino sotto 100mila contagi: prima volta da 21 dicembre

18:45 Covid oggi Italia, Brusaferro: "Aumento casi ogni età, crescita ricoveri"

18:36 Covid, Dpcm slitta: continua confronto su 'esenti' green pass

18:15 Covid oggi Lombardia, 33.856 contagi e 115 morti: bollettino 14 gennaio

18:02 Variante Omicron, Ecdc: "Al 46% in 21 Paesi Ue"

17:58 Covid oggi Italia, 186.253 contagi e 360 morti: bollettino 14 gennaio

17:45 Caro bollette, fonti Palazzo Chigi: "Governo lavora a nuove misure"

17:32 Covid oggi Calabria, 3.653 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 14 gennaio

17:13 Spazio, Europa a caccia di pianeti simili a Terra: missione Plato supera test critico

17:13 Vaccino covid, triplicate dosi over 50 in 7 giorni

17:04 Covid oggi Piemonte, 14.609 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 14 gennaio

comunicato stampa

China-Laos railway drives faster development of Yunnan's Yuxi

14 gennaio 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

YUXI, China, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, the China-Laos international freight train service had been put into operation for one month, sending 670,000 passenger trips and transporting 170,000 tons of goods, with the value exceeding 500 million yuan (about 78.5 million U.S. dollars).

Yuxi City in southwest China'sYunnan Province has a 145-km-long section of the 1,035-kilometer China-Laos railway, with five stations crossing the city's downtown, Yuxi, Eshan, Yanhe, Huanian and Yuanjiang.

As of December 23, 2021, the number of passenger trips passing Yuxi Station had exceeded 85,000. Since the first international freight transport train in Yuxi was sent from Yanhe Station on December 27th, more than 50 cargoes of cold chain transport goods had been sent, according to the Publicity Department of Yuxi City.

A ride on the China-Laos train offers a convenient way to experience the unique natural scenery and cultural customs along the Yuxi section. The Chengjiang fossil site, as the only fossil world heritage site in Asia, reveals the evolutionary history of Cambrian earth organisms and is regarded as one of the most amazing scientific discoveries of the 20th century. Ailao Mountains spans tropical and subtropical zones, and is listed by the United Nations as a Man and Biosphere Reserve for forest ecosystem positioning observation and international migratory bird protection. Yuxi, with its unique history and culture, will welcome tourists from all over the world with open arms.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=412650Caption: Yuxi, Yunnan, China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724749/Yuxi.jpg

China Laos international freight train Cina service had been Laos
