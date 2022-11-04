Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:17 Caro bollette, bonus 600 euro da aziende a dipendenti: come ottenerlo

17:03 Lombardia regione più penalizzata dalla crisi energetica, imprese puntano su autoproduzione

17:01 Pakistan, Khan: "Sapevo che volevano uccidermi"

17:01 Migranti, Casarini: "Basta propaganda, nessuna marea umana"

16:56 Intesa Sanpaolo, utile di 3,28 miliardi dopo rettifiche su Russia

16:39 Covid Emilia Romagna, 2.881 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 4 novembre

16:30 Atalanta-Napoli, Kvaratskhelia salta partita: le condizioni

16:30 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, la madre: "Nessun abuso"

16:18 Pupi Avati, malore sul set a Bologna

16:09 Alperia rafforza la sua liquidità, finanziamento da 1,4 mld da pool di banche

16:07 Cambia il Superbonus, dopo truffe e distorsioni: ecco come e perché

15:56 Influenza, boom casi: 285mila in una settimana

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Launches First 10-million-ton CCUS Project to Probe into Decarbonization Solutions for Industrial Enterprises in East China

04 novembre 2022 | 14.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sinopec, Shell, China Baowu and BASF will explore open-source CCUS development to achieve carbon goals

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed a non-binding MoU with Shell, China Baowu and BASF to launch the first 10-million-ton carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project in East China. The open-source project will support industries in the region to decarbonize their operations and establish low-carbon supply chains, leading China's CCUS development and achieving the region's "dual carbon" goals.

CCUS, the carbon reduction process of capturing and making effective use of CO2 from industrial-sourced emissions, is a technology that has the potential to significantly reduce emissions on a large scale and be a key component on the path to achieve carbon neutrality.

The project will explore the feasibility of transporting the CO2 produced by industrial plants in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River(including from steel, chemical, power, cement companies) to a CO2 receiving station, then transport the CO2 to onshore or offshore storage sites via short-distance pipelines. It aims to offer a flexible and efficient carbon reduction solution for industrial companies. Sinopec, Shell, China Baowu and BASF will not only support the decarbonization of current industries and building of low-carbon product value chains, but also accelerate the development of low-carbon products and a green low-carbon circular economy.

"Sinopec will work together with Shell, China Baowu and BASF to expand commercial decarbonization and actively promote the development of the full CCUS industry chain, not only making contributions to the green development of China, but also the world. Sinopec will continue to aim for mutually beneficial cooperation with global partners, fulfill our high-level opening-up and green development goals, and work towards realizing our carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals," said Ma Yongsheng, president of Sinopec.

Sinopec is committed to leading China's industrial development of CCUS. In 2012, Sinopec launched China's first coal-burning power plant CCUS project in Shengli Oilfield, and in 2015 collaborated with Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. and Sinopec East China Oil and Gas Company to pioneer the utilization of CO2 resources utilization throughout its upstream and downstream companies. Sinopec captured 1.52 million tons of CO2 in 2021. China's first megaton-scale CCUS project, the Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS project, officially launched in early 2022.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938219/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-launches-first-10-million-ton-ccus-project-to-probe-into-decarbonization-solutions-for-industrial-enterprises-in-east-china-301669016.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Energia Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente CCUS project open source CCUS development CCUS East China
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella depone corona d'alloro ad Altare Patria
News to go
Governo, convocato Cdm: ecco cosa c'è sul tavolo
News to go
Papa in Bahrein, forte appello al dialogo
X Factor 2022, secondo Live: Santi Francesi stupiscono con 'Creep' - Video
X Factor 2022, l'intensità di Linda nel secondo Live - Video
News to go
Meloni a Bruxelles: "Interlocuzione franca e positiva"
News to go
Dolomiti, stop alle auto nel 2024: in arrivo Ztl e prenotazioni
News to go
Palermo, corruzione alla Protezione Civile: arrestati funzionario e imprenditore
News to go
Sanità, appello medici e infermieri a ministro Schillaci
News to go
+Europa, 7 proposte di legge su diritti e libertà individuali
News to go
A settembre occupazione torna a crescere, Istat: +46 mila occupati
News to go
Gas, Aie: "In Europa inverno 2023-24 a rischio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza