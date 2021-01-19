Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:33 Senato, dopo Polverini il caso Rossi scuote Forza Italia

00:16 Roma disastro, ko in campo e troppe sostituzioni

23:58 Governo, Mattarella attende valutazioni Conte

23:49 Maria Rosaria Rossi: "Sì a Conte non condiviso con Berlusconi"

23:33 Ciampolillo: "Sì a fiducia per Paese, non mi hanno offerto incarichi"

23:32 Conte: "Subito al lavoro, Italia non ha tempo da perdere"

23:20 Vaccini, Arcuri: "Diffida a Pfizer per danni, al vaglio esposto a pm"

23:07 Chi è Ciampolillo, voto in extremis al Senato

22:35 live Governo, fiducia in Senato con 156 voti

22:28 Trump: "Preghiamo per successo di Biden presidente"

22:13 live Governo, fiducia in Senato. Caos su voto Ciampolillo

22:00 Senato, Rossi e Causin sì a fiducia: fuori da Forza Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Emanuele Macaluso Clemente Mastella Conte al Senato Matteo Salvini Matteo Renzi Giuseppe Conte Clemente Mastella Giuseppe Conte Matteo Salvini
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

China Matters documents a video on poverty alleviation of ethnic groups in Yunnan Province

19 gennaio 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The focus on getting rid of poverty in China's southern Yunnan Province in 2020 has meant making sure everyone in the region is living above the poverty line.

 

 

And people like Fan Lifang and Li Shuliang have literally gone from surviving to actually making a living with the help of the government.  

The local government is now cooperating with businesses from across the country. Together, they've set up an infrastructure to provide jobs, healthcare, education and housing.   

Fan Lifang is a 28-year-old native of the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan and mother to three young children under the age of seven.  

She is now earning 2,500 yuan per month working at a baseball workshop set up by a Zhuhai city company, who pays for her salary. This mean she is earning extra income alongside her husband. Previously she could only make a few thousand in a whole year planting crops in the mountains. Now she has housing as well as access to education and healthcare for her family.

She now hopes her children will be able to get the opportunity to go to a university to make a better living than what she could provide.  

Li Shuliang is also from the mountainous regions. She is now a self-made entrepreneur from the same prefecture. She grafted on the street for years. She now has a business making and selling Lisu ethnic group outfits with the government's support.  

With this help, she has been able to drive down her costs and make sure her outfits are affordable to the locals. Because, affordability is the reason why she started this business in the first place.

Today, one of her outfits typically costs around 200 yuan compared to double that, in online stores from elsewhere. In 2019, she made five million yuan selling some 20,000 units and the business is thriving.   

But beyond just the money, the 33-year-old is hoping to help more people like her. She now employs 72 local people in her shop and factory.   

However, for both Fan and Li, one thing is certain, help from the government is creating opportunities and opportunities are creating change for the good.    

Contact: Zhong LeiTel：008610-68996566  E-mail：ervinz@cnmatters.comYouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLkt0TPYiioLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

China Matters Logo

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza poverty line focus on getting rid Matters documents a video focus
Vedi anche
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
Mastella: "Calenda burinotto". E lui telefona in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza