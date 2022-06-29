Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 21:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:18 Strage Bataclan, ergastolo ad Abdelsam senza sconto pena

20:39 M5S, ira Grillo: "Strumentalizzato, su me e Draghi cazz..."

20:31 Wimbledon 2022, Sinner al terzo turno

20:23 Ius Scholae, Forza Italia: "Temi divisivi, rischio compromissione governo"

20:18 Ius Scholae, FdI: "Lega sia coerente e arrivi fino in fondo"

20:04 Draghi: "Conte? Governo non rischia" - Video

19:42 Wimbledon 2022, Djokovic al terzo turno. Humbert vince 'senza racchette'

19:30 Terrorismo, giudice Salvini: "Offensiva la decisione della Francia"

19:30 Covid, Bassetti: "A luglio bella fetta d'Italia in lockdown"

19:07 Fdi, Fidanza ed ex consigliere di Brescia indagati per corruzione

18:34 La denuncia del leghista Pillon, a Umbria pride coinvolti i minori

18:25 Instagram down oggi, 29 giugno: tutti su Twitter #Instagramdown

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters documents Qingdao's former German Governor's House in the context of Sino - German Cultural Exchange

29 giugno 2022 | 13.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao is a coastal city located in eastern China. The European architecture reminiscent of past times, the pleasant seaside climate, and the enchantingly beautiful natural landscapes fill the city with a stylish, yet romantic, atmosphere.

 

 

Construction of the Former German Governor's House in Qingdao (No.26 Longshan Road) began in July of 1905 and finished two years later. The building itself covers over 4,000 square meters, and the compound occupies an area of 26,000 square meters including the surrounding garden. Some 850,000 German marks were spent on construction.

This is a truly captivating building. It organically meshes with the surrounding city streets and Qingdao's Signal Hill, creating an unlikely, yet brilliant, display of European architecture in the Oriental city of Qingdao. Considered the "peak of German architecture in China," its level of elegance and decor ranks among some of the most magnificent architecture in China.

After doing some thorough research on the Governor's House, German video host Leo decided to head over to Qingdao and learn more about this historically significant piece of architecture. At the same time, the China Matters production crew also headed over to Hamburg and Mannheim in Germany. There, they interviewed the Storz brothers, descendants of the German Governor in Qingdao 100 years ago, and sat down with Dr. Norbert Egger, the former first mayor of Mannheim and an honorary citizen of Qingdao. In this video, they share their stories and views about the famous Governor's House and provide viewers with a complete picture of this impressive building that has stood tall in Qingdao for over one hundred years and counting.

Contact: Shao DantongTel:008610-68996566E-mail: shdt@cnmatters.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpgVideo -  https://youtu.be/wXDieJnu0hI

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza former German Governor's House German Governor's House Qingdao Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Folle guerra veda la fine"
News to go
Nato, Kuleba: "Visione chiara sulla Russia"
News to go
Tre bonus in scadenza, come fare domanda
News to go
Covid in Italia, aumentano le terapie intensive occupate
News to go
Paltrinieri: "Io primo e Acerenza secondo, un sogno"
News to go
Draghi: "Parlato con Conte, governo non rischia"
Con 'Love Mi' Fedez e J-Ax infiammano Milano
News to go
Ue, auto a emissioni zero entro 2035
News to go
Superbonus, Capaccioli: "Senza proroghe esperienza fallimentare"
News to go
Biden: "Con Svezia e Finlandia Nato più sicura"
News to go
Saldi al via in tutta Italia dal 2 luglio
News to go
Milano, scoperto caveau con beni per 5 milioni: indagati due coniugi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza