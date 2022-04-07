Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 17:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:16 Violenza domestica, Strasburgo condanna Italia: "Non ha protetto vittime"

17:14 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.223 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

17:11 Persano (Compendium): 'In questo momento di crisi fondamentale apporto banche e Pnrr'

17:09 Tocchini (Wolters Kluver): 'Essere partner Financial Forum essenziale per nostra strategia innovazione'

16:43 Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Finché dura guerra rischio escalation"

16:41 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 4.942 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

16:33 Covid oggi Lazio, 7.591 contagi e 15 morti. A Roma 3.624 casi

16:27 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.326 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

16:17 Ucraina-Russia, Kuleba: "Battaglia Donbass come Seconda Guerra Mondiale"

16:04 Covid oggi Campania, 7.435 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

15:58 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.101 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

15:55 Unicredit: domani assemblea dei soci su bilancio 2021, dividendo e buyback

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters Documents the Surprising Exploration in Asia's Biggest Cave

07 aprile 2022 | 17.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guizhou Province in China has long been known for its expansive karst landscape. It's home to towering limestone peaks, deep gorges and cascading waterfalls, but perhaps its most remarkable feature is the underground kingdom of caves that spans through its mountains and below the surface. 

 

 

The Shuanghe cave system is the biggest in Suiyang city. It stretches for more than 300 kilometers, making it the largest cave network in Asia. Huge rock structures, deep sinkholes, and other natural structures are the most visited parts in the cave. They've been fitted with lights that create spectacular displays of limestone formations.

And amazingly, they have been slowly created over the past several million years. But this brightly-lit portion of the cave is only a small fraction of the 300-kilometer-long cave system. Explorers and researchers continue to trek into the unknown reaches of this underground world, slowly adding to the ever-growing map of Guizhou's vast cave network.

Excited to witness firsthand the natural beauty of Guizhou's karst landscape, Jack from China Matters heads to Suiyang's Shuanghe cave where he meets up with long-time cave explorer Jean Bottazzi from France. He's been living in these cave parts for more than 20 years, helping to bring these caves onto a map. But venturing through a cave is no easy task.

Our host Jack goes right into the deep end by roping down cliffs and scaling the cave walls to talk to Jean about his lifetime work of discovering the hidden world in the caves.

Contact: Li SiweiTel：008610-68996566 E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.comYouTube Link: https://youtu.be/8yXHSOHcmAg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yXHSOHcmAgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Guizhou Province in China been known It's home been
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Covid, "tanti morti in over 70 per calo copertura booster e antivirali poco usati"
News to go
Telepass, dopo 25 anni aumenta il canone
News to go
Maradona, maglia 'Mano de Dios' all'asta da Sotheby's
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Kuleba: "Serve embargo su gas e petrolio Russia"
News to go
Covid in Cina, record assoluto di contagi
News to go
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Pescara, sequestro milionario sull'asse Italia-Croazia
News to go
Ue crea riserve per emergenze biologiche e nucleari
News to go
Domani è il World Health Day
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Strage di Bologna, ergastolo per Bellini
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Orban: "Ho chiesto a Putin cessate il fuoco immediato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza