Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:09 Covid oggi Fvg, 68 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 23 settembre

14:42 Virologi in tv solo se autorizzati, Crisanti: "Una buffonata"

14:17 Virologi in tv solo se autorizzati? Gli esperti covid in rivolta

14:10 Vaccino Covid, De Luca: "Farò terza dose, basta imbecillità"

14:05 Uim, Chiulli presenta a Monaco la nuova rivoluzionaria barca elettrica RaceBird

14:03 Al via 8 edizione Gis 2021, le giornate del sollevamento e dei trasporti eccezionali

13:58 Virologi in tv, Vaia: "Giusta pluralità voci, scienza è autonoma"

13:58 Covid oggi Russia, record di 820 morti: mai così tanti

13:50 Burioni: "Virologi troppo spesso in tv? Io non appaio più dal 30 maggio scorso"

13:48 Covid Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:47 Messina, Nanomateriali e deumidificazione elettrofisica per preservare i Beni Culturali

13:42 Virologi in tv solo se autorizzati, Pregliasco: "Serve codice etico per opinionisti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters explores the Fairytale City of Yantai

23 settembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In China's eastern province of Shandong, Yantai is considered a paradise, a "heaven under the heavens" brought to life by clouds, sea and fairy tales. China Matters explores the eco-friendly, beautiful and mysterious sides of the city in a short film.

Yantai is rich in history, culture and traditions woven with Western influences dating back centuries.

The name of the city, Yantai, literally meaning "Beacon Tower", refers to a beacon overlooking Yantai Mountain area. In the 15th century, it stood strong as a coastal defense system against foreign pirates.

But centuries later, in 1860, Yantai was occupied by an Anglo-French force and was opened to international commerce as a treaty port in 1861.

The British host Josh Arslan from China Matters visits Yantai to see how Western influences have shaped its history from exploring its impact and legacy it has left behind.

Besides history, Josh also visits the local Changdao county made up of 151 islands inhabited by more than 40,000 people as he roams the local sea to try local delicacies like oysters. From there, he steps foot on the grounds of the famous Penglai Pavilion renowned for temples and fairy tales.

Josh explores all different aspects of life in Yantai from history, culture and traditions to see how it all creates an auspicious life that locals strive for.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkXmzuot1lY  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg  

Contact: Li SiweiTel：008610-68996566 E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero AltroAltro Matters explores the eco friendly Yantai Shandong Sept. 23
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Milano, Bernardo non esclude no vax in giunta
News to go
Gratta e vinci rubato a Napoli, anziana incasserà 500mila euro
News to go
Eitan per ora resta in Israele, "starà 3 giorni con zia e 3 con nonno"
News to go
Calcio, il Genoa diventa americano
News to go
Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, seconda dose aumenta efficacia al 94%
News to go
Camorra, maxi-confisca da 17 milioni al clan Mallardo
News to go
Giorgio Parisi primo fisico italiano della lista dei 'cacciatori' di Nobel
News to go
Green pass bis, ok della Camera
News to go
Covid, bollettino 22 settembre
News to go
Elezioni Milano, 13 candidati in corsa
News to go
Milano, settimana della Fashion week
News to go
Saman, lo zio arrestato a Parigi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza