Domenica 24 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 13:15
13:15 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 24 aprile

13:07 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.596 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 24 aprile

12:58 Covid oggi Veneto, 4.891 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 24 aprile

12:53 Covid oggi Toscana, 3.403 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 24 aprile

12:41 Mariupol, nuovo tentativo di aprire corridoio umanitario

12:24 Francia, Conte: "Indegno attribuire a me e M5S simpatia lepenista"

12:16 Francia, prete e fedele accoltellati in chiesa a Nizza

12:01 Ucraina, Kiev a Mosca: "Annunci vera tregua per Pasqua"

11:26 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 21.800 soldati russi"

10:56 Regioni: Gazzetta Amm, in Trentino A.A. spesa più bassa per trasferte, 1.830 euro in 2020

10:53 Regioni: Gazzetta Amm, in Sicilia record spesa trasferte, 977.568 euro nel 2020

10:50 Regioni: Gazzetta Amm, Calabria e Molise meno efficienti in spesa trasferte con rating C

comunicato stampa

China Matters explores the promise of smart cities in Guiyang

22 aprile 2022 | 19.59
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why smart cities? From all perspectives, it ticks all the boxes: innovation, technology and new economy. On a day-to-day basis, it makes our urban environments more liveable, it saves energy, keeps traffic flowing and keeps us safe. 

In 2020, China was estimated to have some 800 smart cities under construction or in planning – that's about half of the world's total. And that number is continually rising.

And key to powering these smart cities is technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence and big data. Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province, has been a hotbed for experimenting with digital transformation in the country's push towards building smart cities, thus a smart society.  Smart cities are an integral part of China's continued push for urbanization to drive the country's economic development now and in the years to come.  

More than 5,000 big data companies take residence in Guiyang including Alibaba, Baidu, Apple and Google, to name a few. That's because, for years, Guizhou has been home to the country's first national big data experimental zone. And now it has opened the floodgates for a shift from a smart-city concept to a smart-city reality.

China Matters'Josh Arslan goes to Guiyang to see what ordinary folks can get out of living in a smart city? What benefits it brings? He also meets up with people behind the innovations that power a smart city from facial recognition to a car parking app vital in congested cities to autonomous vehicles, redefining the way we live, work and play.

Contact: Li SiweiTel:008610-68996566E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.comYouTube Link: https://youtu.be/JP7_ylRLRME  

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JP7_ylRLRMELogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

