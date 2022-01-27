Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:26 Covid oggi Vda, 326 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:25 Barilla, per il suo 145° anniversario nuovo logo e confezione più sostenibile

16:19 Covid oggi Campania, 12.135 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:16 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 3.615 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:07 Nel 2021 record investimenti Bei in Italia, sono stati 13,5 miliardi

15:49 Covid oggi Fvg, 5.080 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

15:43 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.224 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

15:32 Pillola anti-Covid Pfizer, via libera dell'Ema

15:17 Quirinale 2022, Draghi più citato sui social. Promossi Letta e Conte

15:11 Green pass illimitato con terza dose? Cosa dicono Galli, Pregliasco e Bassetti

14:37 Lazio zona gialla, D'Amato: "Nessun cambio colore previsto"

14:29 Covid Svizzera oggi, quasi 45mila contagi: nuovo record

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters explores Zhongshan Products in Daily Life

27 gennaio 2022 | 16.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred years ago, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, the forerunner of the Chinese revolution, proposed to build Guangdong Province of China into a world-class commercial port and industrial hub. Today, Sun's wish has come true in his hometown, Zhongshan City of Guangdong Province. Zhongshan is now an important node in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Zhongshan was one of the earliest Chinese cities to open up. The first Sino-foreign joint venture hotel in China was built in Zhongshan. Today, facing the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic downturn, Zhongshan enterprises seek solutions by developing products related to the COVID-19 crisis, adjusting the trade chain, and enhancing their resistance against economic risks.

The high-tech industry in Zhongshan also gains steam. In 2021, there were 2,300 high-tech enterprises in Zhongshan, possessing over 9,600 invention patents in total, and the high-tech contract turnover exceeded 1.94 billion yuan ($0.29 billion).

The resilience of Zhongshan enterprises reflects the resilience of Chinese manufacturing industry.

The animated video "Made in Zhongshan" is now part of our life, produced by China Matters animation team, depicts how Zhongshan products matter in daily life. Products from Zhongshan, including refrigerators, microwave ovens, decorative lightings, printers, clothes and skincare, are easily accessible in your life, whether you live in China or elsewhere in the world. You may find Zhongshan products in the Chinese space station, Shanghai World Expo Park and the Burj Khalifa Tower. "Made in Zhongshan" is going global.

Video - https://youtu.be/IMeni1oHF-sLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

Contact:Tan Jiaqing +8610-68996961 jqtan@cnmatters.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza world class commercial industrial hub hundred years ago Guangdong
Vedi anche
News to go
Il 2021 anno più antisemita decennio
News to go
Traffico aereo, gli effetti della pandemia covid
News to go
Strage a Licata, uccide 4 familiari e si spara
News to go
Italia-Russia, Trani: "Putin ha assicurato stabilità agli imprenditori"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Quirinale 2022, terza fumata nera
News to go
Papa Francesco ai genitori con figli gay: "Non condannateli"
News to go
Covid e contagi, Inail: un mese assenza media dal posto di lavoro
News to go
Quirinale 2022, seconda fumata nera: oggi terza votazione
News to go
Dl sostegni ter, ass. turismo: "Colpo di grazia al settore"
Quirinale 2022, Renzi e Draghi 'centravanti o portiere' - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza