Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:27 Jamie Foxx uscito dall'ospedale, come sta l'attore

22:21 Bono Vox a Napoli, la battuta sulla Juve e la bufera social

22:00 Guardiola contro l'Eurovision 2023

21:22 Bakhmut, Russia arretra: fuga o strategia, scontro Prigozhin-Mosca

20:32 Linda Yaccarino Ceo di Twitter, chi è la manager scelta da Musk

20:09 Sanità, attacco hacker a MultiMedica. Il gruppo: "Tornati operativi"

20:08 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russi sanno di aver perso"

20:02 Roma: al via 'Esquilino Porte Aperte', il turismo che rigenera

20:01 Abruzzo, attacco hacker alla sanità: Polizia Postale al lavoro

19:46 Infrastrutture, Webuild con aggiudicazione 3,7 mld raggiunge 13,7 mld nuovi ordini acquisiti

19:09 Ucraina, Sudafrica convoca ambasciatore Usa dopo accuse di invio armi a Russia

18:41 Utero in affitto: assessore Piemonte, 'Non è un diritto, è una violazione di diritti'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters' Feature: How A Legendary Figure Brings about Culture and Courage

12 maggio 2023 | 19.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Wukong, or the Monkey King, is a well-known heroic character in Chinese legends. Developed from Chinese culture, the stories featuring Sun, such as Born in a Stone, Havoc in Heaven and The Leaf-Palm Fan, have been promoted to the rest of the world. To help Sun Wukong's stories get across in the Middle East, an animated short Be the Sun Wukong in Your World is telling a story of challenge and courage.

This animated short features a Jordanian boy named Mudd, who was timid and unconfident. His father sent him a figure and a set of books of Sun Wukong as a gift. Accompanied by Sun Wukong, he becomes braver and more confident. After growing up, he starts to encourage others by telling them Sun Wukong's stories.

"Marvel is not created by divine power, but by continuous effort," so go the words at the end of the animated short. "Be the Sun Wukong in your world, be the hero defined by yourself." Carrying his story from China to the Middle East, Sun Wukong is setting off a brand-new adventure.

This animated short is co-produced by State Investment Development Corporation and China Matters. With the story of Sun Wukong, people from the Middle East and other regions will have more access to Chinese traditional culture.

Contact: Tan JiaqingTel: 008610-68996932E-mail: jqtan@cnmatters.comYoutube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06X_LLYHW2k

Video - https://youtu.be/06X_LLYHW2kLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-feature-how-a-legendary-figure-brings-about-culture-and-courage-301823616.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99098 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza stories featuring Sun story stories get across Sun Wukong in Your world
Vedi anche
News to go
Biodiversità, l'allarme: "Declino ecosistemi vicino a catastrofe"
News to go
Meteo in Italia, da mercoledì torna il sole
News to go
Allarme stress cronico per medici e infermieri, 1 su 2 pensa di licenziarsi
News to go
Clima, Mattarella: "Bene collaborazione Italia-Norvegia in industria, ricerca e scienza"
News to go
Lgbt, Gualtieri: "Rimuovere discriminazioni su base orientamento sessuale"
News to go
Roma, sgominata banda specializzata in furti su camion: 8 arresti
News to go
Lavoro, Cgil Cisl e Uil: domani in piazza a Milano
News to go
Messico, migliaia di migranti in attesa di entrare negli Usa
News to go
Bandiere Blu 2023, in Italia sono 226: 16 in più dell'anno scorso
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky in arrivo in Italia
News to go
Gaza, nuovi razzi e raid: il conflitto non si ferma
News to go
Natalità, Meloni e Papa Francesco agli Stati Generali
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza