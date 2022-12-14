Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:52 E' morto Giuseppe Vannucchi, storico volto del Tg1. Aveva 85 anni

17:50 Sparatoria Fidene a Roma, "il piano di Campiti su un foglio"

17:46 Mihajlovic, tifosi in ansia: "Forza Sinisa"

17:26 Elezioni regionali Lombardia, Majorino: "Sì a programma con punti condivisi con M5S"

17:21 Qatargate, "inchiesta partita da servizi segreti"

17:15 Manovra 2023, Giorgetti: "Siamo in Champions League"

17:10 Qatar 2022, guardia sicurezza precipita dallo stadio e muore

17:05 Manovra 2023, Conte: "Trojka in Italia ha volto Meloni e Giorgetti"

16:53 Sampdoria, infortunio Quagliarella: come sta, quando rientra

16:48 Bologna, recupera vista con trapianto cornea artificiale: primo in Italia

16:38 Maltempo sull'Italia, allerta gialla in 5 regioni

16:37 'E se fosse asma grave?', al via iniziativa per empowerment paziente

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters' Features: How China's Guizhou Protects Its Ecosystem

14 dicembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.

 

In this episode, China Matters talks to William Brown, a professor at China's Xiamen University. Brown has stayed in China for over three decades. In 2019, he travelled around China again after his first trip in 1994, and Guizhou was one of his destinations.

"When I drove around China in 1994, Guizhou was one of the worst places for roads," says Brown, "but in 2019, my goodness, the roads, the highways, the tunnels, the beautiful bridges across these deep valleys, the infrastructure was as good as anywhere else in China."

Brown also talks about how Guizhou strives to build a better ecosystem.

After years of afforestation efforts, the forest coverage growth rate and amount of reforested farmland in Guizhou ranked first in China. One of the means that contributed to the achievement is the tree-planting program, which endeavors to trap carbon emissions and combat poverty. Companies and individuals across China can pay to offset their carbon footprint while people in less developed areas in Guizhou are paid for tree planting.

"They are using this to not only protect the environment, but also improve people's livelihood," says Brown, "so it's very holistic in their thinking, protecting the environment and environment first."

Contact:Li ShengnanTel: 0086-13701304527E-mail: snli@cnmatters.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9n5FkbdRpooLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-features-how-chinas-guizhou-protects-its-ecosystem-301703028.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente how Guizhou can build Guizhou talk show
Vedi anche
News to go
Gianluca Vialli annuncia lo stop per motivi di salute
News to go
Circa 2.000 medicinali introvabili, l'allarme dei farmacisti
News to go
Lavoro, dati Istat per il terzo trimestre 2022
News to go
Palermo, maxi retata antidroga allo Sperone
News to go
Manovra 2023, Ue: "E' complessivamente in linea con indicazioni"
News to go
Contributi Inps, prorogati sgravi ad aziende del Sud
News to go
Qatar 2022, stasera semifinale Francia-Marocco
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 10 tonnellate di fuochi d'artificio
News to go
"Italia tra Paesi Ue con più morti da inquinamento"
News to go
Salvini: "Ritiro a vita patente per chi guida ubriaco o drogato"
News to go
Rifugiati, Cei: "Nessuna invasione in Italia"
News to go
Ferrari F1, Frederic Vasseur è il nuovo team principal
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza