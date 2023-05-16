Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:21 Ponte Stretto, ok Camera a fiducia sul decreto

13:16 Atp Roma, Djokovic ai quarti degli Internazionali d'Italia

13:04 Al via la seconda edizione del Forum Customer Experience

12:59 Ucraina, leader Wagner: "Cittadino Usa morto in battaglia a Bakhmut"

12:47 Roma, Totti: "Mourinho numero 1, speriamo resti"

12:30 Ucraina, Russia: "Distrutto un sistema di difesa Usa Patriot"

12:23 Ruby ter, assoluzione Berlusconi: procura Milano prepara ricorso

12:10 Comunali 2023, Meloni: "Risultati ulteriore spinta ad azione governo"

12:00 Elezioni Turchia, Erdogan festeggia risultato e accusa gli Usa

11:48 Ascolti tv, 'Vivere non è un gioco da ragazzi' debutta e vince prima serata

11:45 Azione, Gruppioni passa a Iv. Calenda: "Dirlo prima sarebbe stato più elegante"

11:26 Ics e Federazione pugilistica italiana firmano una convenzione per lo sviluppo degli impianti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters' Features: Reviving Chinese Legend for Middle East Readers

16 maggio 2023 | 12.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned as a chivalrous legend in Chinese classics, Sun Wukong, or Monkey King, embodies the ideals of justice and bravery. He is an icon among teenagers.

Based on the story of Journey to the West, one of China's four great classical novels, 34 artists have worked together to create the Monkey King book series. This series has been translated into over a dozen languages and published around the world over the past 40 years. 

In 2023, the series was published in Arabic by Blossom Press, bringing the beloved character Sun Wukong from Asia to the Middle East.

"The Monkey King is not just a superhero for Chinese kids," said Wang Tao, President of Blossom Press. "His wit, bravery and tenacity embody the values shared by all humans."

Historically, Jordan was once an important trade post on the Silk Road. And today, aside from just doing business, Chinese companies have forged new friendships with Jordanian locals through cultural exchange.

"We want to work with people from all walks of life to bring this wonderful Chinese story to our Jordanian friends. We also look forward to bringing more of Jordan's stories to China in the future,"remarked Zhong Guodong, Vice President of SDIC.

SDIC is working on industrial investment in the Middle East and other regions around the globe, as well as promoting cultural exchange with the local residents.

The documentary Monkey King: Journey to the Middle East, co-produced by SDIC and China Matters, features the story of translating and publishing the Arabic version of Monkey King, as well as producing an animated video of the character.

Jordanian Ambassador to China Hussam A.G. Al Husseini said: "I believe that the Arab people will love and value this story. I think that teenagers and young people will like it best."

Contact: Zeng WeiTel: 008610-68996996E-mail: milkandwater@163.comYouTube Link: https://youtu.be/DTHibx0uKVM

Video - https://youtu.be/DTHibx0uKVMLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-features-reviving-chinese-legend-for-middle-east-readers-301825704.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro Renowned as Pechino as Middle East Readers
Vedi anche
News to go
Comunali 2023, i risultati del voto
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Gioia Tauro, sequestro record di stupefacenti nel porto
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in primi 4 mesi arrivi Mediterraneo Centrale ai massimi storici
News to go
Commercio, dal 2019 spariti oltre 52mila negozi
News to go
Covid, Ricciardi: "Giro d'Italia? Virus fa ancora danni"
News to go
Caso Orlandi, fratello: "Bene collaborazione pm Roma e Vaticano"
News to go
Meteo Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza